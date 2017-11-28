Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Keri Peters - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Keri Peterson

Keri Peterson leads a busy life style. Along with National Honors Society, Key Club, and student government, she loves to hoop. But an injury to her ACL in 7th grade looked to derailed plans of continuing her basketball career in high school.

“It was to the point where I had accepted that I was not going to play sports anymore. I just wanted my knee to by healthy to walk around school.” says Peterson.

In 9th grade, after two years of constant pain and no real answers, Keri and her parents finally turned to a Dr. Larry Stayner, the Montana Grizzly football team surgeon. He diagnosed Keri with a torn ACL, and performed the surgery. A long recovery stood in the way of getting back on the court. But in that journey back to basketball, Keri discovered another budding passion.

“I remember I was in physical therapy and I was on the bike, and Chad would come out with a little knee diagram and show me what they did, and this is how they fixed it.” Peterson says. 

So starting her freshman year, Keri joined the prestigious Health Science Academy at Big Sky High School. The four year program helps students dive deeper into potential health care professions, and allows the students hands on interaction and internships with clinics and medical professionals around the Northwest Region. 

“And even some people, it makes them realize maybe this isn’t what I want to do, but for some people like myself, this is something that I want to do with my life.” Peterson says. 

Kate Lindner has known Keri since her freshman year, and says that she has a bright future in the health care industry. 

“I don’t think she will ever get tired of helping or being open. She is pretty… she is a giver. She just always keeps giving, with a smile, which is nice.” Lindner says. 

As someone who had an army of people who helped her get back on her feet, Keri is ready to eventually step in and help future athletes herself get back to playing the sports they enjoy.

“I would love to be able to help out people in a similar situation in the way that a lot of health care professionals did for me.” Peterson says. 

  Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Keri Peterson

    Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Keri Peterson

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 11:13 PM EST2017-11-29 04:13:56 GMT

    Keri Peterson leads a busy life style. Along with National Honors Society, Key Club, and student government, she loves to hoop. But an injury to her ACL in 7th grade looked to derailed plans of continuing her basketball career in high school. 

    Keri Peterson leads a busy life style. Along with National Honors Society, Key Club, and student government, she loves to hoop. But an injury to her ACL in 7th grade looked to derailed plans of continuing her basketball career in high school. 

