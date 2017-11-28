Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Keri Peterson

Keri Peterson leads a busy life style. Along with National Honors Society, Key Club, and student government, she loves to hoop. But an injury to her ACL in 7th grade looked to derailed plans of continuing her basketball career in high school.
Keri Peterson leads a busy life style. Along with National Honors Society, Key Club, and student government, she loves to hoop. But an injury to her ACL in 7th grade looked to derailed plans of continuing her basketball career in high school.
Sentinel takes on Billings Senior with a trip to the state title game on the line for football. In volleyball it's the same matchup between the Spartans and Senior. Ennis advances to the Class C title game while Belgrade falters. It's also the start of the college basketball season as the Griz host Whitworth and the Cats play Omaha in Great Falls. We preview the Montana and Montana State football games for Saturday.
Sentinel takes on Billings Senior with a trip to the state title game on the line for football. In volleyball it's the same matchup between the Spartans and Senior. Ennis advances to the Class C title game while Belgrade falters. It's also the start of the college basketball season as the Griz host Whitworth and the Cats play Omaha in Great Falls. We preview the Montana and Montana State football games for Saturday.
Six athletes from Sentinel High school signed their National Letters of Intent today. Sarina Mareno and Elsa Godwin will be playing volleyball at Montana. Kylie Frolich and Jordyn Schweyen will also be going to UM to play for the Lady Griz. Mavs baseball player Drew Leonard is going to Sioux Falls and basketball star Sam Beighle is going to Carroll College next year.
Six athletes from Sentinel High school signed their National Letters of Intent today. Sarina Mareno and Elsa Godwin will be playing volleyball at Montana. Kylie Frolich and Jordyn Schweyen will also be going to UM to play for the Lady Griz. Mavs baseball player Drew Leonard is going to Sioux Falls and basketball star Sam Beighle is going to Carroll College next year.
On a Tuesday afternoon at Whitefish middle school, Travis Catina is helping teach new wrestlers some moves.
On a Tuesday afternoon at Whitefish middle school, Travis Catina is helping teach new wrestlers some moves.
For Missoula residents who visit Christmas light displays every year, ABC FOX Montana has some sad news.
For Missoula residents who visit Christmas light displays every year, ABC FOX Montana has some sad news.
People who live in Missoula County love where they live, but don't necessarily find it easy to live in the area. This is the general assessment of the 2017 Missoula County Community Health Assessment, or the CHA. The county health department released the report late Tuesday afternoon.
People who live in Missoula County love where they live, but don't necessarily find it easy to live in the area. This is the general assessment of the 2017 Missoula County Community Health Assessment, or the CHA. The county health department released the report late Tuesday afternoon.
While are in the gift giving mood, the search for the perfect present for your child-- pink or blue-- may have you seeing red. Angela Marshall went shopping with some parents, who have found themselves unknowingly paying more for their daughter's gifts.
While are in the gift giving mood, the search for the perfect present for your child-- pink or blue-- may have you seeing red. Angela Marshall went shopping with some parents, who have found themselves unknowingly paying more for their daughter's gifts.
Keri Peterson leads a busy life style. Along with National Honors Society, Key Club, and student government, she loves to hoop. But an injury to her ACL in 7th grade looked to derailed plans of continuing her basketball career in high school.
Keri Peterson leads a busy life style. Along with National Honors Society, Key Club, and student government, she loves to hoop. But an injury to her ACL in 7th grade looked to derailed plans of continuing her basketball career in high school.
For Missoula residents who visit Christmas light displays every year, ABC FOX Montana has some sad news.
For Missoula residents who visit Christmas light displays every year, ABC FOX Montana has some sad news.
A familiar face is in Missoula to interview for the University of Montana head football coach position. Sources close to Grizzly Athletics confirmed former head football coach Bobby Hauck is being considered.
A familiar face is in Missoula to interview for the University of Montana head football coach position. Sources close to Grizzly Athletics confirmed former head football coach Bobby Hauck is being considered.
People who live in Missoula County love where they live, but don't necessarily find it easy to live in the area. This is the general assessment of the 2017 Missoula County Community Health Assessment, or the CHA. The county health department released the report late Tuesday afternoon.
People who live in Missoula County love where they live, but don't necessarily find it easy to live in the area. This is the general assessment of the 2017 Missoula County Community Health Assessment, or the CHA. The county health department released the report late Tuesday afternoon.
The 4.5 acre park is the last piece to connect the Bitterroot trail system.
The 4.5 acre park is the last piece to connect the Bitterroot trail system.
ABC FOX Montana is looking for a web content producer to complement our dynamic news coverage. We are looking for a passionate, game-changing, self-starter to join our team.
ABC FOX Montana is looking for a web content producer to complement our dynamic news coverage. We are looking for a passionate, game-changing, self-starter to join our team.
Law Enforcement is currently managing an incident with an armed subject in the area of Zoot Way in Four Corners.
Law Enforcement is currently managing an incident with an armed subject in the area of Zoot Way in Four Corners.