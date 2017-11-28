State employee unions moving toward merger

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Two state employee unions are moving toward merging into an organization with a membership of about 27,000.
Delegates with the MEA-MFT and with the Montana Public Employees Association voted this spring to merge.
The Great Falls Tribune reports the two groups are set to meet in Helena on Jan. 20 to consider a proposed constitution for the new Montana Federation of Public Employees. The combined union will meet April 6-7 in Helena to elect officers and board members.
Officials expect the merger to be complete by Sept. 1.
The MEA-MFT represents about 20,000 state workers and was the result of the merger of the Montana Education Association and the Montana Federation of Teachers in 2000. The MPEA reports a membership of 7,000 state, university, local government and school district employees.
For Missoula residents who visit Christmas light displays every year, ABC FOX Montana has some sad news.
A familiar face is in Missoula to interview for the University of Montana head football coach position. Sources close to Grizzly Athletics confirmed former head football coach Bobby Hauck is being considered.
People who live in Missoula County love where they live, but don't necessarily find it easy to live in the area. This is the general assessment of the 2017 Missoula County Community Health Assessment, or the CHA. The county health department released the report late Tuesday afternoon.
The 4.5 acre park is the last piece to connect the Bitterroot trail system.
Law Enforcement is currently managing an incident with an armed subject in the area of Zoot Way in Four Corners.
Law Enforcement is currently managing an incident with an armed subject in the area of Zoot Way in Four Corners.