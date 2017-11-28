Report: North Korea fires ballistic missile

Tuesday, November 28 2017 11:49 PM EST2017-11-29 04:49:30 GMT
Follow the money if you want to know who is influencing the pick for UM’s next head football coach. That sentiment from someone who knows intimately about the hiring process. We are on coach-watch, as the University of Montana could announce any day who will lead the Griz football program. Rumors have been swirling since UM fired Coach Bob Stitt. Here’s the hiring process: The athletic director recommends what he sees as the best fit for the job. There is no rule ...
Monday, November 27 2017 1:33 PM EST2017-11-27 18:33:06 GMT
A familiar face is in Missoula to interview for the University of Montana head football coach position. Sources close to Grizzly Athletics confirmed former head football coach Bobby Hauck is being considered.
Tuesday, November 28 2017 11:59 PM EST2017-11-29 04:59:18 GMT
People who live in Missoula County love where they live, but don't necessarily find it easy to live in the area. This is the general assessment of the 2017 Missoula County Community Health Assessment, or the CHA. The county health department released the report late Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:04 PM EST2017-11-29 01:04:58 GMT
Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Persons Alert for 16-year-old Cody Lane James of Helena. James was last seen Sunday at 11:00 pm in Helena. He is described as a 5 foot 7 inch tall Native American weighing about 145 lbs. He was last seen wearing black shirt, pants, and shoes. Authorities say he could be in a White 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix; MT license plate 5-16688B. The vehicle has 3 black rims and 1 chrome rim. James could be with ...
