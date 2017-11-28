Massage Envy chain under fire amidst sex assault allegations

BILLINGS- At least 180 women are making accusations of sexual assault...After getting massages at Massage Envy.

Massage Envy is a chain of spas with almost 12-hundred locations nationwide, that includes a location in Billings, Bozeman and MIssoula.

Tuesday the locations in Montana were still open and operating as far as we know.

Now a woman is speaking out publically about those allegations.

Tara Woodley is one of four women accusing a message therapist near Washington DC of assault.

the 24 year old man accused of assaulting Woodley is in jail.

Woodley filed a 25 million dollar lawsuit against massage envy.

Massage Envy has since put out a statement saying;

"Each of these incidents is heartbreaking for us and for the franchisees that operate massage envy locations, and we will never stop looking for ways to help our franchisees provide a safe environment."