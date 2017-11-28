Montana phones will keep their '406' area code for awhile longer - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana phones will keep their '406' area code for awhile longer

Helena, Mont. – Montana will remain the “406” for a while longer thanks in part to the Montana Public Service Commission’s efforts to ensure phone numbers are allocated more efficiently across the state. Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

That's the latest coming from a press released given to news stations across Montana Tuesday from the PSC.

Four years ago the state’s 406 area code was expected to exhaust by 2019. 

Officials informed the Commission Monday that the state’s single area code is expected to last into the 2030s. 

“The 406 area code is a unique part of our heritage in Montana,” said Bob Lake, R-Hamilton. 

“It’s become such an integral part of our state’s identity that some businesses have built their entire brand around the novelty of our single area code.” 
Unbeknownst to many, Montana’s lone 406 area code, a point of pride across the state, is at risk of exhaustion. 

Montana is one of 12 remaining states with a single area code.

