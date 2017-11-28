Top states that participate in 'Giving Tuesday'

People who live in Missoula County love where they live, but don't necessarily find it easy to live in the area. This is the general assessment of the 2017 Missoula County Community Health Assessment, or the CHA. The county health department released the report late Tuesday afternoon.

People who live in Missoula County love where they live, but don't necessarily find it easy to live in the area. This is the general assessment of the 2017 Missoula County Community Health Assessment, or the CHA. The county health department released the report late Tuesday afternoon.

While are in the gift giving mood, the search for the perfect present for your child-- pink or blue-- may have you seeing red. Angela Marshall went shopping with some parents, who have found themselves unknowingly paying more for their daughter's gifts.

While are in the gift giving mood, the search for the perfect present for your child-- pink or blue-- may have you seeing red. Angela Marshall went shopping with some parents, who have found themselves unknowingly paying more for their daughter's gifts.

Follow the money if you want to know who is influencing the pick for UM’s next head football coach. That sentiment from someone who knows intimately about the hiring process. We are on coach-watch, as the University of Montana could announce any day who will lead the Griz football program. Rumors have been swirling since UM fired Coach Bob Stitt. Here’s the hiring process: The athletic director recommends what he sees as the best fit for the job. There is no rule ...