More complaints lead to revisions of RV parking codes

Missoula city officials said they are receiving more complaints than usual about RV's and motorhomes parked in residential neighborhoods.

Now, Missoula's public works committee will review a recommendation to limit long-term urban camping.

City officials told ABC FOX Montana most complaints are about motorhome owners overstaying their welcome.

In addition, they are staying in parking lots that aren't equipped for motorhomes long term.

Mike Haynes with Missoula’s Development Services said the city has seen more complaints than normal for the last year or so.

"We get complaints every week for sure on this,” said Haynes.

Haynes said the complaints typically come from business owners and Missoula residents who say RVs are parking long term in their parking lots and neighborhoods.

He added many times it's because long-term travelers don't want to set up in an RV park.

"They simply park in a private parking lot, particularly larger businesses or on city streets. Simply start to live there,” said Haynes.

Haynes said the problem with this comes down to public health.

Parking lots and residential neighborhoods aren't set up with sewage, power hookups and other resources necessary to properly dispose of waste.

"They have other materials that are sitting on the sidewalk or in the right of way. Particularly, the disposal human waste and other waste...and there are no facilities to do that,” said Haynes.

In addition, to health hazards parking off the street can cause some blind spots for drivers, creating dangerous situations for people on the road.

Haynes said the city needs to clean up terminology in its parking code to better enforce the ordinance and protect residents and businesses alike.>

The Missoula’s public work committee is set to discuss urban camping at a meeting Wednesday.

From there, changes to the ordinance are expected to go to the city council for discussion and a public hearing next month.