Seahawk fans give back to the community while never missing a game

Annette Fossett is a die-hard Seahawks fan, being born and raised in Seattle, Washington.

Fossett is a part of a non-profit group called the Sea Hawkers.

The group that cheers on their Seattle Seahawks and gives back to the community.

“When I came out here and we joined. I didn’t even really know the Sea Hawkers existed. Then my husband and I joined. We from the beginning we wanted to participate in groups and give back to the community,” said, Fossett.

There are several Sea Hawkers groups all over the state.

However, this group in Missoula, Montana, they have been able to help out with Ronald McDonald House, Missoula Food Bank and now helping out Toys for Tots.

“When Toys for Tots Foundation came up and wanted our help. We just took the chance,” said Fossett.

For Fossett Toys for Tots hits home, being a young single mom years ago, her kids received toys from the organization.

The organization that's all about spreading the joy of Christmas to kids in need across the nation.

“You have these children that maybe not receive anything under tree and it breaks your heart to know that some kids Santa clause doesn’t come to see,” said Fossett.

“Toys for Tots program gives them that faith and hope,” said Fossett.

Sea Hawkers' fan clubs in Great Falls, Kalispell, Polson, and Billings are participating in toys for tots and their boxes are already set-up, accepting toys.

Otherwise, ABC FOX Montana is excited to be gearing up for another spirit of giving drive.

On Friday, the news team will be at locations around the state to take your donations for Toys for Tots.