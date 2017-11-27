Spartans Excited For Season - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Spartans Excited For Season

The Sentinel Spartans are hitting the court in preparation of their season opener this Friday at home against Stevensville.

The Spartans are led by Jay Jagelski who's been at the helm since 2012 and the team is coming off an 11-12 season where they lost to skyview and west at the state tournament.

This year's squad has six seniors and they are a bit smaller in size but are quick and can really shoot the rock.

They are led by Carroll commit Sam Beighle and have a good mix of football players from that state semifinal run that add toughness to the team.

