Butte family escapes house fire

A family and their pets escaped an early morning fire in Butte without injuries and the fire department says they have their smoke detector to thank. 

The Butte-Silverbow Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Walnut Street just after 12:30 a.m. Monday. Crews said smoke and flames were visible when they arrived on scene. 

The resident told the firefighters that the smoke detector woke her up. When she entered the kitchen in the home she found heavy smoke and flames on the stove. The Butte-Silverbow Fire Department says the woman realized she couldn't put the fire out herself so she quickly got her kids and two dogs and got out of the mobile home. 

The fire marshal contacted the American Red Cross to assist the family who is said to have lost everything in the fire. 

The fire department says if the smoke alarm had not been working the outcome could have been tragic. 

