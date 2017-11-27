Be aware of package thefts this holiday season

A rise in online shopping also means a rise in package theft as many delivery services will leave your package on your doorstep if you're not home.

Missoula Police Public Information Officer, Travis Welsh, advises people to be home when their delivery is scheduled.

But if you can't be there, Welsh said that you should leave special instructions to leave the package in a less obvious place.

We asked some Montanans how they handle at home delivery.

"Yes, I would say that I am very hesitant. I live around the corner here and it is an apartment complex. And I get my packages delivered to the school because it is a lot safer. If it got sent to my house around the corner one of my neighbors or a homeless guy or someone would steal it," said a Missoula resident.

"What I have done is I have communicated with the person sending my package and they will let me know when the package is going to be there. The person will make sure I am home and I will get the text confirmation that it is going to be there and I will make sure that I am there,” said another Missoula resident.

Missoula Police Department officials said that they are already receiving reports of holiday package thefts.