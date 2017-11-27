Local businesses used social media to increase Cyber Monday sales

A hot topic today, Cyber Monday, the day encouraging consumers to stay at home and order their gifts online is expected to hit record sales this year.

Many local businesses in Montana said that they are using social media to increase their sales this Cyber Monday.

Alyssa Oberweiser, Store Manager at My Montana Roots said that Facebook played a big role in sales especially on Cyber Monday.

She said that it helped her store reach Montana fans that live in and out of state.

"Our My Montana Roots Facebook Page is a lot of fun," said Alyssa.

Alyssa said that she boosted the Facebook Page advertisement.

"We can add a shop button," said Alyssa.

It helps makes online shopping for small, local retailers more accessible.

"People can click it and it's going to go right to our website so people can start shopping," said Alyssa.

She said that she can connect the advertisement to other forms of social media.

"It will also run my promotion on Instagram. People can shop directly from Instagram too.

Alyssa said that she is hoping the advertisements she posted on social media will help My Montana Roots reach record sales this Cyber Monday.

"Facebook and Instagram are essential to our business for notifying sales, notifying that we are here, and notifying about new products and things we have going on. And even just connecting with people in Montana," said Alyssa.

Other local businesses are also using Facebook and Instagram to stay competitive.

The Director of Marketing and Sales for The Montana Scene, Kimberly Weaver, said that she is using their Facebook page to promote special discounts and free shipping.

Shipping is what will occupy lots of time for these local businesses in the coming weeks.