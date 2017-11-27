BREAKING: Standoff closes roads in Four Corners area - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

BREAKING: Standoff closes roads in Four Corners area

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

A breaking news alert from the Gallatin Media Center as of 4 p.m. Monday:

This is a message from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. Law Enforcement is currently managing an incident with an armed subject in the area of Zoot Way in Four Corners. Everyone is asked to stay clear of the area while law enforcement addresses the situation. Many roads are currently closed and your assistance in staying clear of the area is greatly appreciated. Additional information will be made available to local media when possible.

