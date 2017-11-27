Attorney: Gianforte spokesman lied about attack on reporter - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Attorney: Gianforte spokesman lied about attack on reporter

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - An attorney for a reporter assaulted by a Montana congressman on the eve of his election says the lawmaker's spokesman lied when he said "no one was misled" by the Republican's initial denial of responsibility.
  
The attorney for Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs sent a cease and desist letter on Monday telling U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and his staff to stop making "false and defamatory statements" about Jacobs.
  
A law enforcement report released Nov. 17 revealed that Gianforte falsely told investigators that Jacobs had instigated the May 24 confrontation at his campaign office.
  
Spokesman Travis Hall said in response to the report that "no one was misled" by Gianforte's initial statements to investigators.
  
Gianforte later apologized and pleaded guilty to criminal assault.
  
Hall could not be reached immediately for comment.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • More complaints lead to revisions of RV parking codes

    More complaints lead to revisions of RV parking codes

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 3:09 AM EST2017-11-28 08:09:33 GMT

    Missoula city officials said they are receiving more complaints...

    Missoula city officials said they are receiving more complaints...

  • Seahawk fans give back to the community while never missing a game

    Seahawk fans give back to the community while never missing a game

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 1:31 AM EST2017-11-28 06:31:56 GMT

    Annette Fossett is a die-hard Seahawks fan...

    Annette Fossett is a die-hard Seahawks fan...

  • Spartans Excited For Season

    Spartans Excited For Season

    Monday, November 27 2017 10:29 PM EST2017-11-28 03:29:44 GMT
    The Sentinel Spartans are hitting the court in preparation of their season opener this Friday at home against Stevensville. The Spartans are led by Jay Jagelski who's been at the helm since 2012 and the team is coming off an 11-12 season where they lost to skyview and west at the state tournament. This year's squad has six seniors and they are a bit smaller in size but are quick and can really shoot the rock. They are led by Carroll commit Sam Beighle and have a good mix of footbal...
    The Sentinel Spartans are hitting the court in preparation of their season opener this Friday at home against Stevensville. The Spartans are led by Jay Jagelski who's been at the helm since 2012 and the team is coming off an 11-12 season where they lost to skyview and west at the state tournament. This year's squad has six seniors and they are a bit smaller in size but are quick and can really shoot the rock. They are led by Carroll commit Sam Beighle and have a good mix of footbal...
    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.