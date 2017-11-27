Daines not in support of GOP Tax Plan - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Daines not in support of GOP Tax Plan

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

Senator Steve Daines announced Monday, that he is withholding support for the GOP tax bill until he sees changes that would help small businesses.
  
Daines said he wants to ensure that the tax bill doesn't put small businesses at a competitive disadvantage against large corporations.
  
Daines said, "before I can support this bill, this improvement needs to be made." He said he's optimistic and will continue working with his GOP colleagues on the issue.
  
Daines joins fellow GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin in expressing opposition to the bill in its current form.
  
Johnson is set to vote in the Senate Budget Committee Tuesday on the measure. He told a Wisconsin reporter, "If we develop a fix prior to committee, I'll probably support it but if we don't I'll vote against it."

