Hauck in Missoula to interview for Griz football job

A familiar face is in Missoula to interview for the University of Montana head football coach position.

Sources close to Grizzly Athletics confirmed former head football coach Bobby Hauck is being considered.

Following a loss to Montana State University earlier this month, UM Athletic Director Kent Haslam announced Bob Stitt's contract would not be renewed for the 2018 football season.

Hauck took over as head coach for Montana in 2003. During his seven-year tenure the Griz won or shared seven straight Big Sky Conference championships. Hauck also led the team to three NCAA Division I Championships in 2004, 2008 and 2009. The Griz did not win any of the title games.

Hauck left Montana after the 2009 season to take the head coaching position at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He stayed at UNLV for five seasons (2010-2014) before moving on as a special teams coordinator for San Diego State University. He was promoted to Associate Head Coach of San Diego State last year.

The Griz have not disclosed a time line for the hiring process, though a head coach is expected to be in place by the early signing period for recruits, December 20.