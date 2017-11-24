The Black Friday rush in Montana - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The Black Friday rush in Montana

MISSOULA -

It is Black Friday and people will spend billions of dollars today on holiday gifts.

But, for some people in Montana it appears nothing can substitute heading out early on Black Friday and stealing some deals.

Nationally, Cyber Monday sales are expected to surpass Black Friday sales.

But, after speaking with people in the stores today we noticed that this is not the case here in Missoula.

People in Montana certainly don't appear to be trading in their shopping carts for their online shopping carts.

While this is certainly an unscientific study, we asked shoppers if they expect to spend more money on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

"Black Friday for sure. I still like to go out and see it, touch it, and smell it," said a shopper.

"Probably Black Friday actually because I work Monday and so I probably won't give shopping a thought," said another shopper.

Both of these shoppers are with their families.

They said that it is a nice way to continue the holiday spirit.

The General Manager of Best Buy also said that it is a great day for shopping.

"It's fun. It's exciting. People are in a great mood. The people that shop on Black Friday and Thanksgiving know what they are getting themselves into. So it is a lot of patient people, we have a lot of fun. And most times it's costumers we only see once or twice a year," said Mark Leveille.

Leveille said that he expected to have the same amount or more sales than last year's Black Friday and he said that it is always his busiest day of the year.

While there has been a shift in retail nationally from brick and mortar to online shopping, Leveille has seen Montanans continuing to shop locally.

The Marketing Manager of Bob Wards said that he agrees.

"As far as in-state goes our brick and mortar stores are what we are known for and we've seen local support, small shopping local with us so much this year that I think we will still see the stores edging out of e-commerce side," said Ryan Corwin.

Because of this, Corwin said that it is “all hands on deck” today.

"The line out the door this morning was stretched all the way past Bed, Bath, & Beyond, which is the first time we have seen it go that far. Several hundred people this morning waiting in line," said Corwin.

And Corwin said that this year's Black Friday numbers are well over last years' numbers.

