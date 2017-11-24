The Black Friday rush in Montana

There's still no known cause or exact acreage on that wildfire, which is burning southeast of Malta. The flames erupted earlier this afternoon. According to the National Weather Service in Glasgow, smoke plumes appearing on radar were stretching over 100 miles long. It is also unclear at this time whether structures are threatened. We'll continue to update you as we learn more information.
A man is in custody as Bozeman police investigate a homicide. Bozeman police say it's no longer an active scene and more details will be released soon. The crime occurred at 9th and Durston.
Skiing can be an expensive hobby but, Big Sky Resort has a bunch of deals that can help save you money for when you want to hit the slope.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Highway Patrol says black ice contributed to a single vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 2 in northwestern Montana that killed a Kalispell couple and injured four others.
We followed a man who is racing back to get to his turkey on Thanksgiving.
65 year old Leonard Higgins turned off an emergency valve at a Spectra Energy site last October just south of Big Sandy. Not only did the self-proclaimed activist admit to turning the valve off. He video taped himself as he did it.
One Missoula family is giving thanks after a secret Santa pays off the layaway payments for their children's toys.
