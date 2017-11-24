Big Sky Resort, ways you can save money on the slope

The Missoula's shelter, Poverello Center had their annual Thanksgiving dinner.
We followed a man who is racing back to get to his turkey on Thanksgiving.
One Missoula family is giving thanks after a secret Santa pays off the layaway payments for their children's toys.
While everyone is rushing to get to their turkey, it is important to plan ahead for traffic.
CNN Money has released its list of the 14 hottest toys this holiday season. Many of the toys are tech heavy, but also have some educational elements.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Highway Patrol says black ice contributed to a single vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 2 in northwestern Montana that killed a Kalispell couple and injured four others.
A wildfire continues to burn in Phillips County Thursday evening. There's still no known cause or exact acreage on that wildfire, which is burning southeast of Malta. The flames erupted earlier this afternoon. According to the National Weather Service in Glasgow, smoke plumes appearing on radar were stretching over 100 miles long. It is also unclear at this time whether structures are threatened. We'll continue to update you as we learn more information.
A man is in custody as Bozeman police investigate a homicide. Bozeman police say it's no longer an active scene and more details will be released soon. The crime occurred at 9th and Durston.
Skiing can be an expensive hobby but, Big Sky Resort has a bunch of deals that can help save you money for when you want to hit the slope.
