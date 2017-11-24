Big Sky Resort, ways you can save money on the slope

Skiing can be an expensive hobby but, Big Sky Resort has a bunch of deals that can help save you money for when you want to hit the slope.

Through a deal with coca cola and Cyber Monday, Big Sky Resort has lots of ways for you to save money.

Right now, for the local market, Bozeman, Helena, Big Sky, Big Sky Resort is running a promotion with Coca Cola. All you have to do is go into a Town Pump in one of these local locations and you’ll find a promo code on the coke products. That promo code will give you 3 days of skiing for 139 dollars. Also, on Cyber Monday there will be lodging and lift ticket deals. Chelsi Moy PR Manager says these are great options for you to save money.

Moy Said, “Some restrictions apply, like I think they are blacked out during holiday dates but otherwise, you know, really good options. And to be honest Holidays are really some of our busiest times we would recommend for our local market to come when it’s less busy anyway. You know, come and it’s just more skiing and more powder for them.”

Also, on December first its 29 dollar skiing day.