Poverello Center's annual turkey dinner

The Missoula's shelter, Poverello Center had their annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Shelter staff and volunteers served Thanksgiving dinner to nearly 400 people, early Thursday.

Folks were served turkey, mash potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce and of course pumpkin pie.

However, preparing for a feast like every year isn't easy and takes time.

"I have been prepping for two weeks. I have cooked about 35 turkeys over the course of two weeks. I have an everything ready to go and getting ready serve it out,” said Eric Luongo, Food Program Manager, Poverello Center.

Besides cooking, Luongo said he couldn't do this all without the help of volunteers.

"Yup, it's all me. I’m the only paid staff member in the kitchen here. So all my help comes from volunteers in the community,” said Luongo.

The Johnson family volunteered their time as a way to give back to the community.

"I thought it would be a really cool experience for us to give back here at the Poverelle Center and happy to do it. Nice to meet all of these people,” said Annette Johnson, volunteer.

Even though the shelter serves warm food every day here for those in need.

Staff members say what makes this meal special is the company it brings to those who may be alone on this holiday.