The Missoula Turkey Day Fun Run had a record number of runners and walkers this year.

The money raised will be donated to the Missoula Food Bank.

The race consisted of an 8K and 3K course.

We followed a man who is racing back to get to his turkey on Thanksgiving.

This man is Spenser.

Spenser said that he always wanted to do a turkey trot, so that he could burn calories before eating.

And he says it is a fun run with a good cause, so Spenser decided to dress up for the occasion.

"I am proudly wearing my Colby college football shirt where I went to school. And then I decided to wear jorts because everyone loves jorts," said Spenser.

Those jorts got him to the finish line and he said that he ran faster than he was expecting.

Spenser said that a few of his roommates were also running.

"I feel good because everyone was having fun, which I believe is the most fun part. Definitely a little tired, but excited to eat all day long now," said Spenser.

After Spenser and his roommates finished the 8K, they headed home to prepare their turkey.

"People start showing up around 3 PM and we are going to eat around 6 PM," said Spenser.

While Spenser cooked the turkey, his roommate prepared a special dish, an East Indian cheese ball.

"My mom made this every year as an appetizer and I wanted to bring something to Montana that would be my tradition," said Morgan Miller.

Although it does not look too appetizing, the dish is very tasty.

"I have been making this the last three years and I am hoping that this is the perfection year because last year I forgot that it had to be chilled for 6 hours," said Morgan.

Morgan is not the only one trying to perfect a dish, because Spenser is cooking the turkey this year.

"This is my first one entirely on my own. I have partaken in being the assistant several times. We have 15 people coming so 15 pounds of bird and 15 guests. It should be good," said Spenser.

And this is what Thanksgiving is all about, good food and good friends.

And according to runningintheusa.com, there were 1,042 races scheduled for today across the country.

Happy Thanksgiving!