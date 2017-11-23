Missoula family thankful for stranger's holiday generosity

One Missoula family is giving thanks after a secret Santa pays off the layaway payments for their children's toys.
A man is in custody as Bozeman police investigate a homicide. Bozeman police say it's no longer an active scene and more details will be released soon. The crime occurred at 9th and Durston.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Highway Patrol says black ice contributed to a single vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 2 in northwestern Montana that killed a Kalispell couple and injured four others.
65 year old Leonard Higgins turned off an emergency valve at a Spectra Energy site last October just south of Big Sandy. Not only did the self-proclaimed activist admit to turning the valve off. He video taped himself as he did it.
CNN Money has released its list of the 14 hottest toys this holiday season. Many of the toys are tech heavy, but also have some educational elements.
"I don't know where I'd be right now, or if I'd even be alive, 14 year-old Dominic DeSarro says. He says his adopted parents saved his life, leaving him overwhelmed with gratitude.
LEWISTON, Idaho - Autopsies have been performed on the two women who were found dead in Lewiston on Tuesday. One victim was identified as suspect Richard Allen Carlin's ex-wife, 72-year-old Raetta Dee Carlin. The other woman was identified as 50-year-old Michelle Lynn Carlin, the daughter of Raetta and Richard Carlin.
