Missoula family thankful for stranger's holiday generosity

One Missoula family is giving thanks after a secret Santa pays off the layaway payments for their children's toys.

Monica Glanton said she is extremely thankful for this Layaway Santa because she is now able to provide her children with the Christmas they deserve.

Using layaway when shopping may seem like a thing of the past, but for Monica Glanton and her fiancé, she said it's their only option.

"We were getting closer to Christmas and knowing that Thanksgiving was coming up. Rent and car payments were due. We went to Wal-Mart, not sure if it would happen,” said Glanton.

Between Glanton staying at home to provide for her three kids and her fiancé working full-time, she feared for their finances.

"My fiancé works. He pays all the bills and everything. So with Christmas coming, I was scared,” said Glanton.

Only a day later, a good Samaritan paid for her children’s gifts.

"My heart sunk. I was instantly in tears. I called my mom, fiancé, sister and they were like 'why are you crying?' and I said 'our layaway was paid off. We don't have to worry about toys for the kids."

Overjoyed, Glanton and her fiancé went to Wal-Mart to pick up toys for their children.

Now they were even able to each other a gift this Christmas.

Monica said originally they were only focusing on the kid's presents and not their own.

Overall Monica is just happy her kids will wake up Christmas morning with presents under the tree.

Monica said after this whole ordeal, she is encouraged to pay it forward like someone did for her.

If you would like to pay-it-forward go to http://help.walmart.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/232/~/walmart-holiday-layaway