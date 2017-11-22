Get ready for the busiest travel day of the year

Thanksgiving Eve is the busiest travel day of the year across the nation.

While everyone is rushing to get to their turkey, it is important to plan ahead for traffic.

We spoke with people at the Exxon right off of I-90 just west of Missoula, which was almost completely full Wednesday morning.

If you do plan on traveling this Thanksgiving eve, be sure to plan ahead of time and get your gas tanks filled for holiday travel.

Montana Highway Patrol said that they advise everyone getting ready to check the weather and plan for additional driving time due to increased traffic.

One woman we spoke with traveling from Wyoming to Seattle said that weather conditions were a major factor in her holiday travel plans.

"We did we knew we would be going through several mountain passes. It would have stopped us had the weather been bad," said one traveler.

Another woman we spoke with is traveling from Dixon, Montana to Wyoming said that she was worried about the overpasses.

But she said that she did her research and was expecting good conditions.

"It's actually supposed to be pretty clear this whole week, so I think it will be a pretty easy drive and not too crowded hopefully," said another traveler.

But, others who have been traveling for hours said that the roads are already busy.

"Good weather and heavy traffic because I am already in it," said a traveler.

There are resources available to check this ahead of time to make holiday travel easier.

One resource the Montana Department of Transportation recommends is the MDT Travel Info app, which provides an interactive map to see road conditions, traffic, incidents, and updated photos of the highway.

So whether you are traveling 5 miles or 500 miles, make sure that you are prepared so that you can have a safe Thanksgiving.

The Department of Transportation also said that it is important to have a sober driver and to report any dangerous activity you may see on the roads.

We want to enjoy this holiday season, so it is important to stay safe.