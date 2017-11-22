The 14 hottest toys of the holiday season (with pictures!) - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The 14 hottest toys of the holiday season (with pictures!)

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

CNN Money has released its list of the 14 hottest toys for this holiday season. Many of the toys are tech heavy with some educational elements. From a do-it-yourself Star Wars droids to new Hatchimals, this list is worth considering for your shopping selection. 

  • XPV Xtreme skateboard
  • Barbie DreamHorse
  • Fingerlings
  • Hatchimals surprise
  • Jurassic World V-R Adventure
  • Kamigami bug robots
  • Marbotic interactive learning system
  • Mindracers
  • Moonlite
  • Nintendo Switch
  • Play Impossible gameball
  • Sphero mini
  • Star Wars droid inventor kit
  • Tiny arcades

