2 people killed, 4 injured in crash west of Kalispell

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Highway Patrol says black ice contributed to a single vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 2 in northwestern Montana that killed a Kalispell couple and injured four others.

Trooper David Mills says the sport utility vehicle was traveling down a hill with a left-hand curve near McGregor Lake west of Kalispell when the SUV hit black ice, slid off the road and struck several trees at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A 31-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were thrown from a third-row seat and died at the scene.

The other four people in the SUV - two men and two women - were wearing seat belts and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the victims were being withheld until family members could be notified.