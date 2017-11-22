Non-stop service to LA from Missoula

Western Montana travelers are about to have a lot more options when they head to the west coast.

United Airlines is launching new direct flights from Los Angeles to Missoula and Kalispell.

Currently, most flights to LA from Western Montana require a layover in Seattle or Salt Lake City.

It’s all about turning a quick flight into an all-day affair.

Airport Director, Cris Jensen said the airport has tried for months to get another direct flight from Missoula to Los Angeles.

Currently, Allegiant has a flight a couple of times a week in the summer.

He said the airport was finally able to lock-in united airlines because it saw economic potential due to Missoula's population growth.

Jensen added that this deal is a win-win for Montanans and Californians to explore each other's states.

United can cancel the flight plan if not enough passengers buy tickets.

"They are going to evaluate continually if they feel like it's doing good or has the potential to do good. They will continue to operate it. If they don't like it ...they may look at doing something else,” said Jensen.

Jensen said he is confident that this service will do fine with the airport.

He added new flights from Missoula generally perform well.

In addition to Missoula, United Airlines also announced direct flights from Glacier Park International Airport to LAX.

Those flights begin June 8th the direct flights in and out of Missoula begin June 7th.