UPDATE: Man in custody for fatal Bozeman stabbing

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

The Bozeman Police Department is releasing more details about a fatal stabbing Tuesday night. 

Police say Tanner Franks is in custody for stabbing his father, William "Bill" Franks, after a violent argument.

They say after the incident, Tanner left his father's house and headed to Big Sky, where Gallatin County Deputies and Montana Highway Patrol Troopers located and arrested him after a traffic stop. 

Tanner is being held at the Gallatin County Detention Center on deliberate homicide.  Mrs. Franks was not injured in the incident.

Here is the full press release from the Bozeman Police Department: 

I am sorry to confirm that on November 21, 2017 Mr. William “Bill” Franks died in his home after a violent argument with his son Tanner Franks.  After the incident, Tanner left the house and headed to Big Sky where Gallatin County Deputies and Montana Highway Patrol Troopers located and arrested him after a traffic stop.  Tanner was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Gallatin County Detention Center on deliberate homicide.  Mrs. Franks was not injured in the incident.

The Bozeman Police Department would like to express our condolences to the Frank’s Family after this tragic loss.  Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time.  Next, let me take a minute to recognize Mr. Franks for his service to our country form 1969-1972 during the Vietnam War and his 32 years of service to the Bozeman High School.  He started as an English teacher in 1975 and held numerous positions before retiring as the Associate Principal in 2007.

Finally, I would like to recognize our Patrol Division for their quick response to the initial 911 call and for quickly disseminating crucial information that led to the ultimate apprehension of Tanner Franks.  I would also like to thank the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, the US Forest Service, Montana State University Police Department, the FBI and for my Detective Division who continue to investigate this case.  The interagency cooperation that happens during an incident like this is truly inspiring and speaks highly of our public safety professionals.

UPDATE: The Gallatin Co. Coroner says William Franks, 72, was found dead in his home on 9th and Durston.

Neighbors say William Franks was Tanner Franks' father. 

A Bozeman Daily Chronicle article published in June 2007 says William Franks was a long-time educator at Bozeman High School. Franks retired from BHS in 2007, after 32 years at the school as an English teacher and administrator.

The article says William Franks grew up in Livingston, served in the Army, and graduated from MSU.

The article also says Tanner Franks was William's youngest child, who attended Bozeman High School and at the time of the article was serving in the Army in Iraq.

A man is in custody as Bozeman police investigate a fatal stabbing. 37-year-old Tanner McCann Franks was arrested in Big Sky, charged with deliberate homicide. 

The incident is currently under investigation and the Victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

The crime occurred at 9th and Durston. 

