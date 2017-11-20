Whitefish Energy stops work in Puerto Rico - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Whitefish Energy stops work in Puerto Rico

Photos from Whitefish Energy Photos from Whitefish Energy

Whitefish Energy stops work in Puerto Rico.

Andrew Techmanski, the CEO of the small electrical company out of Whitefish, Montana, says with 10 days left in its contract - - it had to stop working due to lack of payment.

Techmanski says because PREPA, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, owes Whitefish Energy $83 million, it's "beyond its maximum threshold of what we can maintain as a business."

Here is a statement Whitefish Energy sent us this evening:

"Whitefish Energy's contract with PREPA was negotiated in good faith and it was based on PREPA asking Whitefish Energy to take on a number of additional risks and tasks that are normally not part of an emergency response.  We have met the terms of the contract -- including completing difficult work on time and under challenging conditions.  As PREPA has indicated numerous times, the lapses in power in the last few weeks, while on lines that Whitefish Energy successfully completed and which had been energized by PREPA, were completely unrelated to the work of Whitefish Energy and its subcontractors.

"Despite Whitefish Energy's diligence and that of its subcontractors, Whitefish Energy’s payments under the contract have been delayed.  Like typical general contractor agreements, most of Whitefish Energy's subcontracts provide for payment to subcontractors once Whitefish Energy receives payment from PREPA.  Whitefish Energy has been promptly turning over payments to subcontractors once PREPA pays invoices for such work, and in some instances paying subcontractors before Whitefish Energy receives payment from PREPA, but the outstanding invoices for work performed in October has made it impossible to continue in this manner.   Whitefish Energy and its subcontractors, including the APPA utilities, are currently standing down on performing additional work until PREPA pays for approved work already completed.  Whitefish Energy is continuing in earnest to work with PREPA so that past due invoices are paid and critical work can resume."

