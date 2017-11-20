Head Coach Stitt let go from Griz football

Following the loss against Montana State during the Brawl of the Wild, Head Coach Bob Stitt has been let go from Grizzly football.

Montana Director of Athletics Kent Haslam said that Stitt's contract won't be renewed for the 2018 season. The following was stated in Haslam's press release:

“These decisions are always difficult, and I understand how this impacts many people,” said Haslam. “I appreciate Bob’s contributions to the University of Montana and Grizzly Athletics. He worked tirelessly to move the football program forward with a focus on overall student-athlete success.”

Stitt is 21-14, was 14-10 in the Big Sky Conference, 1-2 verse MSU and had one playoff appearance in three years.

At the same-day press conference, Haslam emphasized that he hasn't had any contact with potential replacements. Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Chad Germer will step up to lead the team, though he won't take on an interim coach title.

Running Backs/Recruiting Coordinator Justin Green will reach out to recruits as the Griz search for a replacement.

Just wanted to give a HUGE thank you to @CoachBobStitt and the rest of the Griz coaching staff. Thank you for every opportunity I? was given, & thank you from the bottom of my heart for being there for me when I needed it the most. Best staff I have ever been around. #GoGriz — Caleb Lyons (@Scoot23_) November 20, 2017

Cheers ?? to a man who took a chance on me and treated me like family every single day. Coach Bob Stitt, I love you coach! @CoachBobStitt — Reese Phillips (@ReesePhillips11) November 20, 2017