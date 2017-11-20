Head Coach Stitt let go from Griz football

Points scored in the kicking game at Capital High School this football season raised money to fight childhood cancer.
Shelby's Andrew Johnson is not only making his community a better place; his outreach has an impact on a global scale
In a small community like Malta, it's hard to miss someone like Jayce Bishop who's constantly getting involved.
Whether she's in the outfield or doing one of her many community service projects, Mustang Bre Cook goes all in.
Student Athlete of the Week: Great Falls Central's Rachel Ryan
A warning for residents in Missoula and Gallatin counties.
Whitefish Energy stops work in Puerto Rico. Andrew Techmanski, the CEO of the small electrical company out of Whitefish, Montana, says with 10 days left in its contract - - it had to stop working due to lack of payment. Techmanski says because PREPA, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, owes Whitefish Energy $83 million, it's "beyond its maximum threshold of what we can maintain as a business."
Charges have been filed for the poaching of a large mule deer buck known to spend most of its time on the outskirts of the Berkeley Pit. 19-year-old Tanner Maloney of Butte was arrested for unlawful possession, hunting within city limits and hunting without a valid license.
Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor, has been found guilty of all 22 felony charges, including the negligent homicide charges for the overdose deaths of two patients.
People for Ethical Treatment of Animals wrote a letter to Chief Rich St. John following Billings Police Department's giveaway of twenty turkeys.
