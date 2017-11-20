20-year-old accused of stabbing man 12 times

Whitefish Energy stops work in Puerto Rico. Andrew Techmanski, the CEO of the small electrical company out of Whitefish, Montana, says with 10 days left in its contract - - it had to stop working due to lack of payment. Techmanski says because PREPA, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, owes Whitefish Energy $83 million, it's "beyond its maximum threshold of what we can maintain as a business."

Charges have been filed for the poaching of a large mule deer buck known to spend most of its time on the outskirts of the Berkeley Pit. 19-year-old Tanner Maloney of Butte was arrested for unlawful possession, hunting within city limits and hunting without a valid license.

Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor, has been found guilty of all 22 felony charges , including the negligent homicide charges for the overdose deaths of two patients.

LONDON, THE UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo and nine ministers responsible for finance and economics hosted a dialog with the leaders of the Indonesian Chamber of...

A stabbing Saturday night sent two man to the hospital, one in serious condition. It all happened around 930pm at the Fisher Trailer Park on the west side Great Falls The first male victim was stabbed 3 times, once in the arm and twice in the chest. He then walked down the road to the Beacon Ice House for help, and was eventually transported Benefis where he was later released. Police also found another man in the same trailer unconscious with life threatening injuries. He was a...