Missoula Food Bank gives away Thanksgiving turkeys

Early Sunday morning, cars lined up next to the Missoula Food Bank for the annual Turkey Distribution.

People were eager to get their Thanksgiving turkeys, which came with stuffing, mash potatoes, carrots, onions, pumpkin pie mix and cranberry sauce.

This year Missoula Food Bank gave out over 1,650 turkeys, which was possible through the help of various donations throughout the community.

“So many families who are making it month to month for the extra 40 bucks of a traditional Thanksgiving meal… might not be in their budget this year. It’s awesome that this community stepped forward to make sure those families had a turkey dinner,” said Aaron Brock, Executive Director of Missoula Food Bank.

If anyone is still in need of Thanksgiving day meal supplies, the food bank will be open Monday and Tuesday from 10am-1pm and 5-7pm and on Wednesday from 10am-1pm.