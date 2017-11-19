Missoula Food Bank gives away Thanksgiving turkeys

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for your help in locating 22-year-old Bryan McCully. McCully has a $250,000 warrant for attempted deliberate homicide. FCSO says he has violent tendencies and should not be approached. He is thought to be in the Canyon or Columbia Falls area. If you call your local authorities immediately or reach out to the Flathead Crimestoppers by calling 406 -758-TIPS.
Charges have been filed for the poaching of a large mule deer buck known to spend most of its time on the outskirts of the Berkeley Pit. 19-year-old Tanner Maloney of Butte was arrested for unlawful possession, hunting within city limits and hunting without a valid license.
One person is dead following a police-involved shooting on the 400 block of Bunting Street in Billings Southside Saturday. Five officers have been placed on administrative leave as per officer-involved shooting protocol.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Montana have released a trove of materials from their investigation into a Republican House candidate who assaulted a reporter on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.
Early Sunday morning, cars lined up next to the Missoula Food Bank for the annual Turkey Distribution.
