The MSU equipment team: the unsung heroes of game day - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The MSU equipment team: the unsung heroes of game day

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Tucked in the south tunnel of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse sit the unsung heroes of the Montana State game day experience, the Bobcat equipment team. Justin Jessop and Scott Smith work tirelessly to ensure the Bobcats have all the gear necessary to compete.

They take care of laundry, clean and repair jerseys, set up practice equipment, and provide the Montana State student athletes with any piece of gear they could possibly want. Jessop says he and Smith can put in upwards of 90 hours per week during football season, but he says it's worth it in the end to give the Bobcat student athletes a memorable four years in Bozeman.

"I'm the one that gets to give them the clothes," said Jessop. "I get to give them the gear. And, of course, at the end of the day when they walk out on the field and they got that new helmet on, it's kind of fun to know that I put that work in, and that's kind of a satisfying result when this is all said and done."

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Bobcats win the 117th Brawl of the Wild 31-23 in Bozeman

    Bobcats win the 117th Brawl of the Wild 31-23 in Bozeman

    Saturday, November 18 2017 7:59 PM EST2017-11-19 00:59:07 GMT
    BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana State Bobcats defeated the Montana Grizzlies 31-23 to win the 117th Brawl of the Wild. It's the first time since 2005 that the Cats won a game against the Griz in Bozeman.  The Bobcats ran for 322 yards on the ground, making it the second consecutive year that they have put up over 250 yards of rushing on Montana's defense. Cats sophomore quarterback Chris Murray accounted for 133 yards of that total, as well as throwing the ball for 98 yards. The G...
    BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana State Bobcats defeated the Montana Grizzlies 31-23 to win the 117th Brawl of the Wild. It's the first time since 2005 that the Cats won a game against the Griz in Bozeman.  The Bobcats ran for 322 yards on the ground, making it the second consecutive year that they have put up over 250 yards of rushing on Montana's defense. Cats sophomore quarterback Chris Murray accounted for 133 yards of that total, as well as throwing the ball for 98 yards. The G...

  • The MSU equipment team: the unsung heroes of game day

    The MSU equipment team: the unsung heroes of game day

    Saturday, November 18 2017 1:57 AM EST2017-11-18 06:57:46 GMT

    Tucked in the south tunnel of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse sit the unsung heroes of the Montana State game day experience, the Bobcat equipment team.

    Tucked in the south tunnel of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse sit the unsung heroes of the Montana State game day experience, the Bobcat equipment team.

  • University of Providence Wrestling Teams Put on Good Showing Against Warner Pacific

    University of Providence Wrestling Teams Put on Good Showing Against Warner Pacific

    Saturday, November 18 2017 12:51 AM EST2017-11-18 05:51:09 GMT

    Highlights from 11/17 wrestling dual between University of Providence and Warner Pacific

    Highlights from 11/17 wrestling dual between University of Providence and Warner Pacific

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • SWX Live Stream

    SWX Live Stream

    Watch live SWX events from your computer.

    Watch live SWX events from your computer.

  • Griz fan's poems 'pump up' friends every home football game

    Griz fan's poems 'pump up' friends every home football game

    Friday, November 17 2017 10:38 PM EST2017-11-18 03:38:52 GMT

    After a devastating loss to the Montana State Bobcats last year, the University of Montana Grizzlies are eager for a 'Brawl of the Wild' win. And so are the fans. One Griz fan, in particular, is showing her school spirit by first scribing it. Hear Deb Schock's "roar."

    After a devastating loss to the Montana State Bobcats last year, the University of Montana Grizzlies are eager for a 'Brawl of the Wild' win. And so are the fans. One Griz fan, in particular, is showing her school spirit by first scribing it. Hear Deb Schock's "roar."

  • Phone scam targeting Bozeman residents

    Phone scam targeting Bozeman residents

    Friday, November 17 2017 5:13 PM EST2017-11-17 22:13:36 GMT

    Scammers are targeting the Bozeman community using automated calls asking for information to subscribe to a medical alert service. Montana State says the scam is "particularly devious" because the caller ID shows up as “Waded Cruzado,” the president of MSU.

    Scammers are targeting the Bozeman community using automated calls asking for information to subscribe to a medical alert service. Montana State says the scam is "particularly devious" because the caller ID shows up as “Waded Cruzado,” the president of MSU.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • The Latest: Sanders says Trump, Franken cases are different

    The Latest: Sanders says Trump, Franken cases are different

    Friday, November 17 2017 4:21 PM EST2017-11-17 21:21:01 GMT

    The White House says there's a difference between the sexual assault allegations against President Donald Trump and Democratic Sen. Al Franken.

    The White House says there's a difference between the sexual assault allegations against President Donald Trump and Democratic Sen. Al Franken.

  • Montana congressman misled investigators in assault case

    Montana congressman misled investigators in assault case

    Friday, November 17 2017 8:01 PM EST2017-11-18 01:01:48 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Montana have released a trove of materials from their investigation into a Republican House candidate who assaulted a reporter on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.   

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Montana have released a trove of materials from their investigation into a Republican House candidate who assaulted a reporter on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.   

  • One person dead in Billings Police-involved shooting

    One person dead in Billings Police-involved shooting

    Saturday, November 18 2017 3:07 PM EST2017-11-18 20:07:23 GMT

    One person is dead following a police-involved shooting on the 400 block of Bunting Street in Billings Southside Saturday. Five officers have been placed on administrative leave as per officer-involved shooting protocol. 

    One person is dead following a police-involved shooting on the 400 block of Bunting Street in Billings Southside Saturday. Five officers have been placed on administrative leave as per officer-involved shooting protocol. 

  • US votes against resolution condemning Nazi glorification

    US votes against resolution condemning Nazi glorification

    Friday, November 17 2017 12:23 PM EST2017-11-17 17:23:41 GMT
    Photo: Andy Cambell / TwitterPhoto: Andy Cambell / Twitter

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States has voted against a yearly resolution that condemns the glorification of Nazism, though it doesn't like Nazis.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States has voted against a yearly resolution that condemns the glorification of Nazism, though it doesn't like Nazis.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.