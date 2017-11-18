The MSU equipment team: the unsung heroes of game day

Tucked in the south tunnel of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse sit the unsung heroes of the Montana State game day experience, the Bobcat equipment team. Justin Jessop and Scott Smith work tirelessly to ensure the Bobcats have all the gear necessary to compete.

They take care of laundry, clean and repair jerseys, set up practice equipment, and provide the Montana State student athletes with any piece of gear they could possibly want. Jessop says he and Smith can put in upwards of 90 hours per week during football season, but he says it's worth it in the end to give the Bobcat student athletes a memorable four years in Bozeman.

"I'm the one that gets to give them the clothes," said Jessop. "I get to give them the gear. And, of course, at the end of the day when they walk out on the field and they got that new helmet on, it's kind of fun to know that I put that work in, and that's kind of a satisfying result when this is all said and done."