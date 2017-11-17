Griz fan's poems 'pump up' friends every home football game

After a devastating loss to the Montana State Bobcats last year, the University of Montana Grizzlies are eager for a 'Brawl of the Wild' win.

And so are the fans.

One Griz fan, in particular, is showing her school spirit by first scribing it.

Hear Deb Schock's "roar."

"The wheels on the bus go 'round and 'round as the rain and snow rolls into town."

Deb Schock's voice resonates 'round fans at this Griz tailgate, loud and proud.

"We played the teams called 'Northern' back-to-back. Last week's Griz beat the Lumberjacks."

Her words are giving them a purpose to pause.

"The wheels on Josh's bus are Buchanan bound. With the fierce D, he will be crowned."

Deb, her husband, Larry, and their son, Spencer, are huge Griz supporters.

Deb has been attending Griz football games for more than three decades.

The poems started as a toast of good health for a friend's ill mother.

"Then, it became communion," Deb Schock says. "And then, probably for the last 6 or 7 years, I started doing a poem, rather than a toast before each game."

After the Griz marching band walks by the tailgate during each home game, without fail, Deb reads her poem to the fans.

"The wheels on the bus are playoff bound. If we beat the Griz and Cats, pound 'em in the ground."

"It's the highlight of the day after the Griz band goes by," one tailgate fan says.

"Love Deb's poems. She's always inspirational," says another.

And another fellow tailgater says, "It's great that she brings enthusiasm to a tailgate party."

"So... Remember kids, it's not good enough just to be a bear."

Without fail...

"You gotta be a Grizzly bear."

... a "roar" from her listeners.

Deb's last pre-game prediction?

While she is a long-time Griz fan, her husband is a Bobcat fan.

So she and Larry have a divided house.

Still, she is predicting the Griz will win the 'Brawl of the Wild.