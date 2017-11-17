Phone scam targeting Bozeman residents

Courtesy MSU

Scammers are targeting the Bozeman community using automated calls asking for information to subscribe to a medical alert service. Montana State says the scam is "particularly devious" because the caller ID shows up as “Waded Cruzado,” the president of MSU.

This is known as "caller ID spoofing" and occurs outside of the university's technological control. Students who have been called have reported that the scammers speak with a foreign accent and can be extremely aggressive.

Be advised, President Cruzado does not endorse commercial products and will never request payment or personal information over the telephone. Any person who receives such a call should not transfer any funds or provide any personal information. A fraud report should be filed with the MSU Police Department and the FBI at www.ic3.gov. Additionally, a report should be filed with the FCC at https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us if the caller used “caller ID spoofing.”

