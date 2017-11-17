The Latest: Economic adviser talks tax bill with GOP foe - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The Latest: Economic adviser talks tax bill with GOP foe

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Cropped Photo: Diliff / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0 Cropped Photo: Diliff / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the Republican-pushed tax overhaul legislation (all times local):
  
3:55 p.m.
  
The chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers says he met yesterday with a senator who opposes the senate's tax overhaul plan.
  
Kevin Hassett tells reporters at the White House Friday that he met Thursday with Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who opposes the Senate bill that would slash the corporate tax rate and reduce personal income tax rates for many.
  
At least five other Republican senators have yet to declare support for the plan, leaving the bill's fate far from certain in a chamber the GOP controls by just 52-48.
  
Hassett declined to answer why the proposal under discussion would make the corporate tax cuts permanent, while letting the individual cuts expire.
  
He says the president supports making both cuts permanent, but it's up to Congress to write the bills.
  
___
  
6:20 a.m.
  
President Donald Trump says the Democrats could exert greater sway over the shape of tax overhaul legislation if they weren't focused wholly on defeating it.
  
In a pre-dawn tweet Friday, Trump says: "If Democrats were not such obstructionists and understood the power of lower taxes, we would be able to get many of their ideas into Bill."
  
In another post to his Twitter account, the president lauded "Great numbers on Stocks and the Economy."
  
He says, "If we get Tax Cuts and Reform, we'll really see some great results."
  
Trump has been exultant in the wake of House passage Thursday of a massive tax cut bill that ranks as his and the Republican Party's top legislative priority. He visited the U.S. Capitol ahead of the vote to talk to fellow Republicans there.
  
___
  
3:30 a.m.
  
Republicans have stretched closer to delivering the first big legislative victory for President Donald Trump and their party, whisking a $1.5 trillion overhaul of business and personal income taxes through the House. Thorny problems await in the Senate, though.
  
The House passage of the bill Thursday on a mostly party-line 227-205 vote also brought nearer the biggest revamp of the U.S. tax system in three decades.
  
But in the Senate, a similar measure received a politically awkward verdict from nonpartisan congressional analysts showing it would eventually produce higher taxes for low- and middle-income earners but deliver deep reductions for those better off.
  
The Senate bill was approved late Thursday by the Finance Committee and sent to the full Senate on a party-line 14-12 vote. Like the House measure, it would slash the corporate tax rate, and reduce personal income tax rates for many.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

11/17/2017 2:00:47 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • StatewideMore>>

  • The MSU equipment team: the unsung heroes of game day

    The MSU equipment team: the unsung heroes of game day

    Saturday, November 18 2017 1:57 AM EST2017-11-18 06:57:46 GMT

    Tucked in the south tunnel of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse sit the unsung heroes of the Montana State game day experience, the Bobcat equipment team.

    Tucked in the south tunnel of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse sit the unsung heroes of the Montana State game day experience, the Bobcat equipment team.

  • Griz fan's poems 'pump up' friends every home football game

    Griz fan's poems 'pump up' friends every home football game

    Friday, November 17 2017 10:38 PM EST2017-11-18 03:38:52 GMT

    After a devastating loss to the Montana State Bobcats last year, the University of Montana Grizzlies are eager for a 'Brawl of the Wild' win. And so are the fans. One Griz fan, in particular, is showing her school spirit by first scribing it. Hear Deb Schock's "roar."

    After a devastating loss to the Montana State Bobcats last year, the University of Montana Grizzlies are eager for a 'Brawl of the Wild' win. And so are the fans. One Griz fan, in particular, is showing her school spirit by first scribing it. Hear Deb Schock's "roar."

  • Montana congressman misled investigators in assault case

    Montana congressman misled investigators in assault case

    Friday, November 17 2017 8:01 PM EST2017-11-18 01:01:48 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Montana have released a trove of materials from their investigation into a Republican House candidate who assaulted a reporter on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.   

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Montana have released a trove of materials from their investigation into a Republican House candidate who assaulted a reporter on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.   

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • SWX Live Stream

    SWX Live Stream

    Watch live SWX events from your computer.

    Watch live SWX events from your computer.

  • Griz fan's poems 'pump up' friends every home football game

    Griz fan's poems 'pump up' friends every home football game

    Friday, November 17 2017 10:38 PM EST2017-11-18 03:38:52 GMT

    After a devastating loss to the Montana State Bobcats last year, the University of Montana Grizzlies are eager for a 'Brawl of the Wild' win. And so are the fans. One Griz fan, in particular, is showing her school spirit by first scribing it. Hear Deb Schock's "roar."

    After a devastating loss to the Montana State Bobcats last year, the University of Montana Grizzlies are eager for a 'Brawl of the Wild' win. And so are the fans. One Griz fan, in particular, is showing her school spirit by first scribing it. Hear Deb Schock's "roar."

  • Phone scam targeting Bozeman residents

    Phone scam targeting Bozeman residents

    Friday, November 17 2017 5:13 PM EST2017-11-17 22:13:36 GMT

    Scammers are targeting the Bozeman community using automated calls asking for information to subscribe to a medical alert service. Montana State says the scam is "particularly devious" because the caller ID shows up as “Waded Cruzado,” the president of MSU.

    Scammers are targeting the Bozeman community using automated calls asking for information to subscribe to a medical alert service. Montana State says the scam is "particularly devious" because the caller ID shows up as “Waded Cruzado,” the president of MSU.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • The Latest: Sanders says Trump, Franken cases are different

    The Latest: Sanders says Trump, Franken cases are different

    Friday, November 17 2017 4:21 PM EST2017-11-17 21:21:01 GMT

    The White House says there's a difference between the sexual assault allegations against President Donald Trump and Democratic Sen. Al Franken.

    The White House says there's a difference between the sexual assault allegations against President Donald Trump and Democratic Sen. Al Franken.

  • Montana congressman misled investigators in assault case

    Montana congressman misled investigators in assault case

    Friday, November 17 2017 8:01 PM EST2017-11-18 01:01:48 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Montana have released a trove of materials from their investigation into a Republican House candidate who assaulted a reporter on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.   

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Montana have released a trove of materials from their investigation into a Republican House candidate who assaulted a reporter on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.   

  • One person dead in Billings Police-involved shooting

    One person dead in Billings Police-involved shooting

    Saturday, November 18 2017 3:07 PM EST2017-11-18 20:07:23 GMT

    One person is dead following a police-involved shooting on the 400 block of Bunting Street in Billings Southside Saturday. Five officers have been placed on administrative leave as per officer-involved shooting protocol. 

    One person is dead following a police-involved shooting on the 400 block of Bunting Street in Billings Southside Saturday. Five officers have been placed on administrative leave as per officer-involved shooting protocol. 

  • US votes against resolution condemning Nazi glorification

    US votes against resolution condemning Nazi glorification

    Friday, November 17 2017 12:23 PM EST2017-11-17 17:23:41 GMT
    Photo: Andy Cambell / TwitterPhoto: Andy Cambell / Twitter

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States has voted against a yearly resolution that condemns the glorification of Nazism, though it doesn't like Nazis.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States has voted against a yearly resolution that condemns the glorification of Nazism, though it doesn't like Nazis.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.