Montana US Senate hopeful received California tax breaks

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana U.S. Senate hopeful Troy Downing has been receiving California tax exemptions for claiming his house near San Diego as a primary residence.



San Diego County property assessment chief Jeffrey Olson said Friday the Republican and his wife have received tax breaks worth about $76 annually since buying their house in Fallbrook, California in 2005 for almost $2 million.



Downing's campaign manager says his house in Big Sky has been Downing's primary residence since 2009 and any California tax breaks since then would be repaid.



The Bozeman Daily Chronicle first reported the exemptions.



Downing's residency has been in the spotlight as he faces multiple hunting violations for the alleged illegal purchase of in-state hunting or fishing licenses from 2011 to 2016.



State wildlife officials determined he was living primarily in California.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)