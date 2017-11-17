Montana US Senate hopeful received California tax breaks - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana US Senate hopeful received California tax breaks

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Screenshot from troydowning.com Screenshot from troydowning.com

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana U.S. Senate hopeful Troy Downing has been receiving California tax exemptions for claiming his house near San Diego as a primary residence.
  
San Diego County property assessment chief Jeffrey Olson said Friday the Republican and his wife have received tax breaks worth about $76 annually since buying their house in Fallbrook, California in 2005 for almost $2 million.
  
Downing's campaign manager says his house in Big Sky has been Downing's primary residence since 2009 and any California tax breaks since then would be repaid.
  
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle first reported the exemptions.
  
Downing's residency has been in the spotlight as he faces multiple hunting violations for the alleged illegal purchase of in-state hunting or fishing licenses from 2011 to 2016.
  
State wildlife officials determined he was living primarily in California.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • StatewideMore>>

  • The MSU equipment team: the unsung heroes of game day

    The MSU equipment team: the unsung heroes of game day

    Saturday, November 18 2017 1:57 AM EST2017-11-18 06:57:46 GMT

    Tucked in the south tunnel of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse sit the unsung heroes of the Montana State game day experience, the Bobcat equipment team.

    Tucked in the south tunnel of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse sit the unsung heroes of the Montana State game day experience, the Bobcat equipment team.

  • Griz fan's poems 'pump up' friends every home football game

    Griz fan's poems 'pump up' friends every home football game

    Friday, November 17 2017 10:38 PM EST2017-11-18 03:38:52 GMT

    After a devastating loss to the Montana State Bobcats last year, the University of Montana Grizzlies are eager for a 'Brawl of the Wild' win. And so are the fans. One Griz fan, in particular, is showing her school spirit by first scribing it. Hear Deb Schock's "roar."

    After a devastating loss to the Montana State Bobcats last year, the University of Montana Grizzlies are eager for a 'Brawl of the Wild' win. And so are the fans. One Griz fan, in particular, is showing her school spirit by first scribing it. Hear Deb Schock's "roar."

  • Montana congressman misled investigators in assault case

    Montana congressman misled investigators in assault case

    Friday, November 17 2017 8:01 PM EST2017-11-18 01:01:48 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Montana have released a trove of materials from their investigation into a Republican House candidate who assaulted a reporter on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.   

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Montana have released a trove of materials from their investigation into a Republican House candidate who assaulted a reporter on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.   

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • SWX Live Stream

    SWX Live Stream

    Watch live SWX events from your computer.

    Watch live SWX events from your computer.

  • Griz fan's poems 'pump up' friends every home football game

    Griz fan's poems 'pump up' friends every home football game

    Friday, November 17 2017 10:38 PM EST2017-11-18 03:38:52 GMT

    After a devastating loss to the Montana State Bobcats last year, the University of Montana Grizzlies are eager for a 'Brawl of the Wild' win. And so are the fans. One Griz fan, in particular, is showing her school spirit by first scribing it. Hear Deb Schock's "roar."

    After a devastating loss to the Montana State Bobcats last year, the University of Montana Grizzlies are eager for a 'Brawl of the Wild' win. And so are the fans. One Griz fan, in particular, is showing her school spirit by first scribing it. Hear Deb Schock's "roar."

  • Phone scam targeting Bozeman residents

    Phone scam targeting Bozeman residents

    Friday, November 17 2017 5:13 PM EST2017-11-17 22:13:36 GMT

    Scammers are targeting the Bozeman community using automated calls asking for information to subscribe to a medical alert service. Montana State says the scam is "particularly devious" because the caller ID shows up as “Waded Cruzado,” the president of MSU.

    Scammers are targeting the Bozeman community using automated calls asking for information to subscribe to a medical alert service. Montana State says the scam is "particularly devious" because the caller ID shows up as “Waded Cruzado,” the president of MSU.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • The Latest: Sanders says Trump, Franken cases are different

    The Latest: Sanders says Trump, Franken cases are different

    Friday, November 17 2017 4:21 PM EST2017-11-17 21:21:01 GMT

    The White House says there's a difference between the sexual assault allegations against President Donald Trump and Democratic Sen. Al Franken.

    The White House says there's a difference between the sexual assault allegations against President Donald Trump and Democratic Sen. Al Franken.

  • Montana congressman misled investigators in assault case

    Montana congressman misled investigators in assault case

    Friday, November 17 2017 8:01 PM EST2017-11-18 01:01:48 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Montana have released a trove of materials from their investigation into a Republican House candidate who assaulted a reporter on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.   

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Montana have released a trove of materials from their investigation into a Republican House candidate who assaulted a reporter on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.   

  • One person dead in Billings Police-involved shooting

    One person dead in Billings Police-involved shooting

    Saturday, November 18 2017 3:07 PM EST2017-11-18 20:07:23 GMT

    One person is dead following a police-involved shooting on the 400 block of Bunting Street in Billings Southside Saturday. Five officers have been placed on administrative leave as per officer-involved shooting protocol. 

    One person is dead following a police-involved shooting on the 400 block of Bunting Street in Billings Southside Saturday. Five officers have been placed on administrative leave as per officer-involved shooting protocol. 

  • US votes against resolution condemning Nazi glorification

    US votes against resolution condemning Nazi glorification

    Friday, November 17 2017 12:23 PM EST2017-11-17 17:23:41 GMT
    Photo: Andy Cambell / TwitterPhoto: Andy Cambell / Twitter

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States has voted against a yearly resolution that condemns the glorification of Nazism, though it doesn't like Nazis.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States has voted against a yearly resolution that condemns the glorification of Nazism, though it doesn't like Nazis.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.