Montana's jobless rate remains at 3.9 percent in October

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's unemployment rate remained at 3.9 percent in October, maintaining the level it has been for most of this year.



Montana added 1,300 payroll jobs over the last month, with gains in construction and leisure services.



Nationally, the unemployment rate in October was 4.1 percent.



Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says in a statement that Montana businesses, workers and communities continue to reap the benefits of a strong economy.



Big Horn County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 11.9 percent, followed by Glacier County at 7.1 percent and Mineral County at 6.8 percent.



The state's lowest jobless rate was 2.1 percent in Daniels County, followed by 2.2 percent in both Carter and McCone counties.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)