MSU boosts security for Brawl of the Wild

BOZEMAN -

With the recent mass shootings across the U.S. MSU isn’t taking an risks when it comes to the Brawl of the Wild.

Gates open at 10am and Montana State Police are recommending that fans show up to the stadium around 11am or 11:15. This is to ensure they get to their seats before kickoff.

According to an MSU press release, 11 law enforcement agencies, fire departments and ambulance services will all be working together during the game. Also, local law enforcement agencies  will be conducting extra patrols across the Gallatin Valley before, during and after the game to catch drivers who are driving under the influence.

As for parking, parking on the MSU campus including the parking garage is free during the game, but the tailgate lots require permits. Entrance to the parking garage is located off of Seventh Avenue just North of the stadium.

If you would like to review the fan guide, click here.

