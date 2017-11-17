The MSU and UM Marching Bands to perform a special halftime performance

Tucked in the south tunnel of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse sit the unsung heroes of the Montana State game day experience, the Bobcat equipment team.
After a devastating loss to the Montana State Bobcats last year, the University of Montana Grizzlies are eager for a 'Brawl of the Wild' win. And so are the fans. One Griz fan, in particular, is showing her school spirit by first scribing it. Hear Deb Schock's "roar."
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Montana have released a trove of materials from their investigation into a Republican House candidate who assaulted a reporter on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.
Scammers are targeting the Bozeman community using automated calls asking for information to subscribe to a medical alert service. Montana State says the scam is "particularly devious" because the caller ID shows up as “Waded Cruzado,” the president of MSU.
The chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers says he met yesterday with a senator who opposes the senate's tax overhaul plan.
Gang violence has been an ongoing issue in Yakima for years.
While Bozeman's won 15 of the 17 years of the competition, the Missoula Food Bank just got a big boost, 50,000 pounds of food.
Raising funds for a good cause...
On November 12, 2017, Deputy Trevor Limburg arrested 36-year-old Roxy Brook Pridgen of Athena and charged her with Attempted Murder.
