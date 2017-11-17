The MSU and UM Marching Bands to perform a special halftime performance

Tomorrow is the big day! The Brawl of the Wild is finally here. The MSU bobcats and UM Grizzlies are bitter rivals on the field, but what about when it comes to the bands? Tomorrow, the UM and MSU marching bands will take the field together at Halftime for a special performance.

As the MSU marching band preps for the big weekend, this battle of the bands is more of a reunion then a rivalry. Stephen Versaevevl, Assistant Director of the band, says that when UM and MSU play together, it’s friends reuniting.

“They call them enemies, but we are all kind of friends especially with you know the marching bands coming together. it’s more of these high schoolers just go off and have to go to these different schools depending on the major they are in. so it’s a great way to reconnect,” Versaevevl said.

However, because it is a Cats- Griz the rivalry is still there.

versaevevl said, “There is a little friendly rivalry, which is always good for a friendly competition, but in the end music always bring each other together and that’s kind of how we see it.”