The MSU and UM Marching Bands to perform a special halftime performance

BOZEMAN -

Tomorrow is the big day! The Brawl of the Wild is finally here. The MSU bobcats and UM Grizzlies are bitter rivals on the field, but what about when it comes to the bands? Tomorrow, the UM and MSU marching bands will take the field together at Halftime for a special performance.

As the MSU marching band preps for the big weekend, this battle of the bands is more of a reunion then a rivalry. Stephen Versaevevl, Assistant Director of the band, says that when UM and MSU play together, it’s friends reuniting.

“They call them enemies, but we are all kind of friends especially with you know the marching bands  coming together. it’s more of these high schoolers just go off and have to go to these different schools depending on the major they are in. so it’s a great way to reconnect,” Versaevevl said.

However, because it is a Cats- Griz the rivalry is still there.

versaevevl said, “There is a little friendly rivalry, which is always good for a friendly competition, but in the end music always bring each other together and that’s kind of how we see it.”

  The MSU equipment team: the unsung heroes of game day

    Saturday, November 18 2017 1:57 AM EST2017-11-18 06:57:46 GMT

    Tucked in the south tunnel of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse sit the unsung heroes of the Montana State game day experience, the Bobcat equipment team.

  Griz fan's poems 'pump up' friends every home football game

    Friday, November 17 2017 10:38 PM EST2017-11-18 03:38:52 GMT

    After a devastating loss to the Montana State Bobcats last year, the University of Montana Grizzlies are eager for a 'Brawl of the Wild' win. And so are the fans. One Griz fan, in particular, is showing her school spirit by first scribing it. Hear Deb Schock's "roar."

  Montana congressman misled investigators in assault case

    Friday, November 17 2017 8:01 PM EST2017-11-18 01:01:48 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Montana have released a trove of materials from their investigation into a Republican House candidate who assaulted a reporter on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.   

