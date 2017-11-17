Former Player Turned Doctor Helps Grizzlies - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Former Player Turned Doctor Helps Grizzlies

Posted: Updated:

Griz Senior linebacker Connor Strahm will be playing in his final Brawl of the Wild this Saturday. One reason Strahm is able to be on the field is Doctor Larry Stayner who surgically repaired both of Strahm’s shoulders.

“My first one was pretty scary, he kind of had to talk me through it a little and he had to talk me through the anesthesia,” said Strahm.

“I actually do remember that him being on the operating room table and me coming in and him being nervous and i patted his head and told him he would be fine,” said Doctor Larry Stayner.

When Doctor Stayner told Strahm he would be okay the linebacker believed him because Doctor Stayner had been in Strahms shoes. Stayner played football at Boise State and then went on to play briefly for the Seattle Seahawks.

“You know he’s a guy that not only knows how to fix people but he knows football and you can talk to him about football,” said Strahm.

You can find Doc on the sidelines of every Griz game watching over the players as he’s the team’s unofficial orthopedic surgeon. When athletes have to see Doctor Stayner it’s often because they’ve had a major injury and Head Trainer J.C. Weida says the way Doctor Stayner is able to relate and see the big picture is a he plus. 

“He was an athlete he was a high level athlete, so if you play sports at a high level you understand other people playing sports at that high level and the importance to them in short time frame and long time frame,” said Weida.

“Sports are super important, man I get it they were to me, but sometimes when you get injuries that are bad enough we are looking at what they could look like the rest of your life,” said Stayner.

Before coming to Montana Doctor Stayner worked at the famous Kerlan-Jobe clinic in LA named partially after Frank Jobe who performed the first Tommy John surgery. In 2002 Stayner was with the Lakers where he had to work on both Shaq and Kobe.

“During the Western Conference Finals I had to actually put an IV in Kobe because he was sick in Sacramento so there were moments that year that were pretty dramatic,” said Stayner.

With all that experience Weida says the Griz are lucky to have him. 

“We have had guys go on to the NFL and in being at the combine and when they are being evaluated by other high level physicians and surgeons who say wow who did this and how did you have contact with this person so we are very fortunate to have Doctor stayer here and that he wanted to raise his family in a place like Missoula Montana.”

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Former Player Turned Doctor Helps Grizzlies

    Former Player Turned Doctor Helps Grizzlies

    Friday, November 17 2017 12:33 AM EST2017-11-17 05:33:54 GMT

    Griz Senior linebacker Connor Strahm will be playing in his final Brawl of the Wild this Saturday. One reason Strahm is able to be on the field is Doctor Larry Stayner who surgically repaired both of Strahm’s shoulders. “My first one was pretty scary, he kind of had to talk me through it a little and he had to talk me through the anesthesia,” said Strahm. “I actually do remember that him being on the operating room table and me coming in and him being ner...

    Griz Senior linebacker Connor Strahm will be playing in his final Brawl of the Wild this Saturday. One reason Strahm is able to be on the field is Doctor Larry Stayner who surgically repaired both of Strahm’s shoulders. “My first one was pretty scary, he kind of had to talk me through it a little and he had to talk me through the anesthesia,” said Strahm. “I actually do remember that him being on the operating room table and me coming in and him being ner...

  • Brawl of the Wild: Offensive Breakdown

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 10:41 PM EST2017-11-16 03:41:13 GMT

    Live in Bozeman, our sports department of Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman, and Kyle Sherman go offensive position by offensive position to see which team, the Montana Grizzlies, or the Montana State Bobcats, have the advantage. We talk about quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and the big uglies, the offensive linemen. 

    Live in Bozeman, our sports department of Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman, and Kyle Sherman go offensive position by offensive position to see which team, the Montana Grizzlies, or the Montana State Bobcats, have the advantage. We talk about quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and the big uglies, the offensive linemen. 

  • Sigda Sisters Defy Social Norms

    Sigda Sisters Defy Social Norms

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 9:44 PM EST2017-11-16 02:44:47 GMT

    Standing out in the crowd isn't anything new to the Kassidy and Alexis Sigda.  

    Standing out in the crowd isn't anything new to the Kassidy and Alexis Sigda.  

    •   

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Former Player Turned Doctor Helps Grizzlies

    Former Player Turned Doctor Helps Grizzlies

    Friday, November 17 2017 12:33 AM EST2017-11-17 05:33:54 GMT

    Griz Senior linebacker Connor Strahm will be playing in his final Brawl of the Wild this Saturday. One reason Strahm is able to be on the field is Doctor Larry Stayner who surgically repaired both of Strahm’s shoulders. “My first one was pretty scary, he kind of had to talk me through it a little and he had to talk me through the anesthesia,” said Strahm. “I actually do remember that him being on the operating room table and me coming in and him being ner...

    Griz Senior linebacker Connor Strahm will be playing in his final Brawl of the Wild this Saturday. One reason Strahm is able to be on the field is Doctor Larry Stayner who surgically repaired both of Strahm’s shoulders. “My first one was pretty scary, he kind of had to talk me through it a little and he had to talk me through the anesthesia,” said Strahm. “I actually do remember that him being on the operating room table and me coming in and him being ner...

  • Expect more drivers on the road this Thanksgiving

    Expect more drivers on the road this Thanksgiving

    Friday, November 17 2017 12:17 AM EST2017-11-17 05:17:27 GMT

    Next week's Thanksgiving holiday is expected to see the highest travel volume since 2005. 

    Next week's Thanksgiving holiday is expected to see the highest travel volume since 2005. 

  • Jury deliberating on fate of Florence doctor

    Jury deliberating on fate of Florence doctor

    Thursday, November 16 2017 7:36 PM EST2017-11-17 00:36:24 GMT

    The jury is deliberating in the case of a Florence doctor accused of killing two people by over-prescribing opioids.

    The jury is deliberating in the case of a Florence doctor accused of killing two people by over-prescribing opioids.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Huskies lose overtime thriller to Seattle U in NCAA Tournament opener

    Huskies lose overtime thriller to Seattle U in NCAA Tournament opener

    Photo: UW AthleticsPhoto: UW Athletics

    Washington's season came to a crushing end in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament as Seattle U's goal eight minutes into overtime gave the Redhawks a 3-2 victory.

    Washington's season came to a crushing end in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament as Seattle U's goal eight minutes into overtime gave the Redhawks a 3-2 victory.

  • Former Player Turned Doctor Helps Grizzlies

    Former Player Turned Doctor Helps Grizzlies

    Friday, November 17 2017 12:33 AM EST2017-11-17 05:33:54 GMT

    Griz Senior linebacker Connor Strahm will be playing in his final Brawl of the Wild this Saturday. One reason Strahm is able to be on the field is Doctor Larry Stayner who surgically repaired both of Strahm’s shoulders. “My first one was pretty scary, he kind of had to talk me through it a little and he had to talk me through the anesthesia,” said Strahm. “I actually do remember that him being on the operating room table and me coming in and him being ner...

    Griz Senior linebacker Connor Strahm will be playing in his final Brawl of the Wild this Saturday. One reason Strahm is able to be on the field is Doctor Larry Stayner who surgically repaired both of Strahm’s shoulders. “My first one was pretty scary, he kind of had to talk me through it a little and he had to talk me through the anesthesia,” said Strahm. “I actually do remember that him being on the operating room table and me coming in and him being ner...

  • UW announces 2018 football schedule

    UW announces 2018 football schedule

    Photo: UW AthleticsPhoto: UW Athletics

    The UW opens the season Sept. 1 vs. Auburn at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and then return home the following Saturday to play North Dakota.

    The UW opens the season Sept. 1 vs. Auburn at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and then return home the following Saturday to play North Dakota.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.