Former Player Turned Doctor Helps Grizzlies

Griz Senior linebacker Connor Strahm will be playing in his final Brawl of the Wild this Saturday. One reason Strahm is able to be on the field is Doctor Larry Stayner who surgically repaired both of Strahm’s shoulders.

“My first one was pretty scary, he kind of had to talk me through it a little and he had to talk me through the anesthesia,” said Strahm.

“I actually do remember that him being on the operating room table and me coming in and him being nervous and i patted his head and told him he would be fine,” said Doctor Larry Stayner.

When Doctor Stayner told Strahm he would be okay the linebacker believed him because Doctor Stayner had been in Strahms shoes. Stayner played football at Boise State and then went on to play briefly for the Seattle Seahawks.

“You know he’s a guy that not only knows how to fix people but he knows football and you can talk to him about football,” said Strahm.

You can find Doc on the sidelines of every Griz game watching over the players as he’s the team’s unofficial orthopedic surgeon. When athletes have to see Doctor Stayner it’s often because they’ve had a major injury and Head Trainer J.C. Weida says the way Doctor Stayner is able to relate and see the big picture is a he plus.

“He was an athlete he was a high level athlete, so if you play sports at a high level you understand other people playing sports at that high level and the importance to them in short time frame and long time frame,” said Weida.

“Sports are super important, man I get it they were to me, but sometimes when you get injuries that are bad enough we are looking at what they could look like the rest of your life,” said Stayner.

Before coming to Montana Doctor Stayner worked at the famous Kerlan-Jobe clinic in LA named partially after Frank Jobe who performed the first Tommy John surgery. In 2002 Stayner was with the Lakers where he had to work on both Shaq and Kobe.

“During the Western Conference Finals I had to actually put an IV in Kobe because he was sick in Sacramento so there were moments that year that were pretty dramatic,” said Stayner.

With all that experience Weida says the Griz are lucky to have him.

“We have had guys go on to the NFL and in being at the combine and when they are being evaluated by other high level physicians and surgeons who say wow who did this and how did you have contact with this person so we are very fortunate to have Doctor stayer here and that he wanted to raise his family in a place like Missoula Montana.”