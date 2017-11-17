Former Player Turned Doctor Helps Grizzlies

Griz Senior linebacker Connor Strahm will be playing in his final Brawl of the Wild this Saturday. One reason Strahm is able to be on the field is Doctor Larry Stayner who surgically repaired both of Strahm’s shoulders. “My first one was pretty scary, he kind of had to talk me through it a little and he had to talk me through the anesthesia,” said Strahm. “I actually do remember that him being on the operating room table and me coming in and him being ner...
Griz Senior linebacker Connor Strahm will be playing in his final Brawl of the Wild this Saturday. One reason Strahm is able to be on the field is Doctor Larry Stayner who surgically repaired both of Strahm’s shoulders. “My first one was pretty scary, he kind of had to talk me through it a little and he had to talk me through the anesthesia,” said Strahm. “I actually do remember that him being on the operating room table and me coming in and him being ner...
Live in Bozeman, our sports department of Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman, and Kyle Sherman go offensive position by offensive position to see which team, the Montana Grizzlies, or the Montana State Bobcats, have the advantage. We talk about quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and the big uglies, the offensive linemen.
Live in Bozeman, our sports department of Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman, and Kyle Sherman go offensive position by offensive position to see which team, the Montana Grizzlies, or the Montana State Bobcats, have the advantage. We talk about quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and the big uglies, the offensive linemen.
Standing out in the crowd isn't anything new to the Kassidy and Alexis Sigda.
Standing out in the crowd isn't anything new to the Kassidy and Alexis Sigda.
Check out this week's top plays from State Volleyball, college hoops, and the high school football semifinals.
Check out this week's top plays from State Volleyball, college hoops, and the high school football semifinals.
Courtesy: Montana State Sports Information Montana State completed a final drive that put the Bobcats into a position to win the game, but MSU was unable to convert on a two-point conversion attempt and No. 24 Northern Arizona was able to hold on for a 37-36 Big Sky Conference football victory on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome.
Courtesy: Montana State Sports Information Montana State completed a final drive that put the Bobcats into a position to win the game, but MSU was unable to convert on a two-point conversion attempt and No. 24 Northern Arizona was able to hold on for a 37-36 Big Sky Conference football victory on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome.
Griz Senior linebacker Connor Strahm will be playing in his final Brawl of the Wild this Saturday. One reason Strahm is able to be on the field is Doctor Larry Stayner who surgically repaired both of Strahm’s shoulders. “My first one was pretty scary, he kind of had to talk me through it a little and he had to talk me through the anesthesia,” said Strahm. “I actually do remember that him being on the operating room table and me coming in and him being ner...
Griz Senior linebacker Connor Strahm will be playing in his final Brawl of the Wild this Saturday. One reason Strahm is able to be on the field is Doctor Larry Stayner who surgically repaired both of Strahm’s shoulders. “My first one was pretty scary, he kind of had to talk me through it a little and he had to talk me through the anesthesia,” said Strahm. “I actually do remember that him being on the operating room table and me coming in and him being ner...
Next week's Thanksgiving holiday is expected to see the highest travel volume since 2005.
Next week's Thanksgiving holiday is expected to see the highest travel volume since 2005.
The jury is deliberating in the case of a Florence doctor accused of killing two people by over-prescribing opioids.
The jury is deliberating in the case of a Florence doctor accused of killing two people by over-prescribing opioids.
The next President for the University of Montana was officially hired on a unanimous vote by the Montana University System Board of Regents.
The next President for the University of Montana was officially hired on a unanimous vote by the Montana University System Board of Regents.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Interior Department's internal watchdog says Secretary Ryan Zinke has failed to keep complete records of his taxpayer-financed travel - hampering an investigation into his use of private charter flights for government business.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Interior Department's internal watchdog says Secretary Ryan Zinke has failed to keep complete records of his taxpayer-financed travel - hampering an investigation into his use of private charter flights for government business.
Washington's season came to a crushing end in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament as Seattle U's goal eight minutes into overtime gave the Redhawks a 3-2 victory.
Washington's season came to a crushing end in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament as Seattle U's goal eight minutes into overtime gave the Redhawks a 3-2 victory.
Griz Senior linebacker Connor Strahm will be playing in his final Brawl of the Wild this Saturday. One reason Strahm is able to be on the field is Doctor Larry Stayner who surgically repaired both of Strahm’s shoulders. “My first one was pretty scary, he kind of had to talk me through it a little and he had to talk me through the anesthesia,” said Strahm. “I actually do remember that him being on the operating room table and me coming in and him being ner...
Griz Senior linebacker Connor Strahm will be playing in his final Brawl of the Wild this Saturday. One reason Strahm is able to be on the field is Doctor Larry Stayner who surgically repaired both of Strahm’s shoulders. “My first one was pretty scary, he kind of had to talk me through it a little and he had to talk me through the anesthesia,” said Strahm. “I actually do remember that him being on the operating room table and me coming in and him being ner...
The UW opens the season Sept. 1 vs. Auburn at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and then return home the following Saturday to play North Dakota.
The UW opens the season Sept. 1 vs. Auburn at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and then return home the following Saturday to play North Dakota.
The Pac-12 Conference has released its 2018 football schedule and Washington State will host seven games in Martin Stadium for the third-straight year.
The Pac-12 Conference has released its 2018 football schedule and Washington State will host seven games in Martin Stadium for the third-straight year.
Down eight midway through the second half, the Cougs (1-2) showed off their high-powered offense with a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter to escape the Hilltop at San Francisco (1-1) with a 74-70 win.
Down eight midway through the second half, the Cougs (1-2) showed off their high-powered offense with a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter to escape the Hilltop at San Francisco (1-1) with a 74-70 win.
Carter Skaggs had 26 points and seven rebounds, and Viont'e Daniels added 17 points as Washington State beat Seattle University 75-59 on Wednesday night.
Carter Skaggs had 26 points and seven rebounds, and Viont'e Daniels added 17 points as Washington State beat Seattle University 75-59 on Wednesday night.
Live in Bozeman, our sports department of Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman, and Kyle Sherman go offensive position by offensive position to see which team, the Montana Grizzlies, or the Montana State Bobcats, have the advantage. We talk about quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and the big uglies, the offensive linemen.
Live in Bozeman, our sports department of Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman, and Kyle Sherman go offensive position by offensive position to see which team, the Montana Grizzlies, or the Montana State Bobcats, have the advantage. We talk about quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and the big uglies, the offensive linemen.
Jordan Lester scored 26 points in his Whitworth debut and Ben College added 18 points for the Pirates, who earned their fifth straight season-opening victory.
Jordan Lester scored 26 points in his Whitworth debut and Ben College added 18 points for the Pirates, who earned their fifth straight season-opening victory.
Mata'afa leads the Pac-12 Conference and is third in the country with 21.5 tackles-for-loss while his 9.5 sacks also pace the conference and are tied for fifth-most in the nation.
Mata'afa leads the Pac-12 Conference and is third in the country with 21.5 tackles-for-loss while his 9.5 sacks also pace the conference and are tied for fifth-most in the nation.
In just the third game of Legans' short head coaching career, the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team pulled off one of the biggest victories in school history by beating Stanford 67-61 Tuesday.
In just the third game of Legans' short head coaching career, the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team pulled off one of the biggest victories in school history by beating Stanford 67-61 Tuesday.
A warning for residents in Missoula and Gallatin counties.
A warning for residents in Missoula and Gallatin counties.
Lolo Peak Brewing Company and COBrew, Inc. will be hosting a COBrew Fest Monday night.
Lolo Peak Brewing Company and COBrew, Inc. will be hosting a COBrew Fest Monday night.
Mineral County Sheriff, Tom Bauer resigned earlier this week.
Mineral County Sheriff, Tom Bauer resigned earlier this week.
A total of 128 golfers will be participating in the 19th Annual Turkey Shoot Golf Tournament this Saturday, November 18th at Columbia Point Golf Course in Richland.
A total of 128 golfers will be participating in the 19th Annual Turkey Shoot Golf Tournament this Saturday, November 18th at Columbia Point Golf Course in Richland.