Expect more drivers on the road this Thanksgiving

Next week's Thanksgiving holiday is expected to see the highest travel volume since 2005.

That's according to a report released Thursday from AAA.

The report states more than 50 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more away from home to spend time feasting with family and friends.

Of those travelers, 89% of them are planning a Thanksgiving road trip.

AAA also said people are paying the highest prices at the pump since Thanksgiving of 2014.

However, with high gas prices and winter conditions, it’s not stopping anyone from traveling.

It doesn't matter how long the drive is either because it’s all about being home for the holiday.

"I will be driving about an hour and a half to two hours away to Helena. I'm going to see my family and I have been doing this for the past three years,” said Sarah Chandler, Missoula resident.

“My mom's sister and her husband, my uncle. They are coming here from Minnesota, which is a really long trip. It's about 18 hours on the road. And they are coming to celebrate Thanksgiving together,” said Renee LaMie, Missoula resident.

However, before drivers head out for their long trip it's best to do a service check up on their vehicles.

Staff members at Big Sky Tires & Service say things like changing your oil, checking your breaks and rotating your tires will ensure your long trip is a safe one.

Also, drivers should give themselves plenty of time to get the work done.

"You know if you don't tighten up those lug nuts, you could wind up losing a tire. Or if you drain all your oil out of your car it could be kind of a drastic situation for the most part,” said Tanner Pressler, Manager of Big Sky Tire & Service.

Pressler added it's not a bad idea to even pack some tools in your car, just in case a driver finds themselves on the side of the road.