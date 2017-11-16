Bodnar officially hired as next UM president

The next President for the University of Montana was officially hired on a unanimous vote by the Montana University System Board of Regents.

The regents approved a hiring contract for Seth Bodnar, a former General Electric executive, at a meeting in Bozeman Thursday. The contract includes a salary of $313,845 through June 2020.

Bodnar will take over for Sheila Stearns in January. He is a Rhodes Scholar and graduate from the University of Oxford in England.