Jury deliberating on fate of Florence doctor

The jury is deliberating in the case of a Florence doctor accused of killing two people by over-prescribing opioids.

Former doctor Christ Christensen took the stand in his case and was dealt some piercing hits by the prosecutor. Christensen's response to prescribing so many opioids was that he's empathetic to chronic pain.

His time on the stand revealed some interesting information to the court. On Nov. 14, the prosecutor accused Christensen of leaving out critical details such as not following federation guidelines by keeping standard medical records for his pain patients.

Christensen originally faced 400 felony charges before they were reduced. Following a 16 month investigation, he was arrested in August 2015.