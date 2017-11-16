Jury deliberating on fate of Florence doctor - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Jury deliberating on fate of Florence doctor

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
HAMILTON -

The jury is deliberating in the case of a Florence doctor accused of killing two people by over-prescribing opioids.

Former doctor Christ Christensen took the stand in his case and was dealt some piercing hits by the prosecutor. Christensen's response to prescribing so many opioids was that he's empathetic to chronic pain. 

His time on the stand revealed some interesting information to the court. On Nov. 14, the prosecutor accused Christensen of leaving out critical details such as not following federation guidelines by keeping standard medical records for his pain patients.

Christensen originally faced 400 felony charges before they were reduced. Following a 16 month investigation, he was arrested in August 2015. 

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Former Player Turned Doctor Helps Grizzlies

    Former Player Turned Doctor Helps Grizzlies

    Friday, November 17 2017 12:33 AM EST2017-11-17 05:33:54 GMT

    Griz Senior linebacker Connor Strahm will be playing in his final Brawl of the Wild this Saturday. One reason Strahm is able to be on the field is Doctor Larry Stayner who surgically repaired both of Strahm’s shoulders. “My first one was pretty scary, he kind of had to talk me through it a little and he had to talk me through the anesthesia,” said Strahm. “I actually do remember that him being on the operating room table and me coming in and him being ner...

    Griz Senior linebacker Connor Strahm will be playing in his final Brawl of the Wild this Saturday. One reason Strahm is able to be on the field is Doctor Larry Stayner who surgically repaired both of Strahm’s shoulders. “My first one was pretty scary, he kind of had to talk me through it a little and he had to talk me through the anesthesia,” said Strahm. “I actually do remember that him being on the operating room table and me coming in and him being ner...

  • Expect more drivers on the road this Thanksgiving

    Expect more drivers on the road this Thanksgiving

    Friday, November 17 2017 12:17 AM EST2017-11-17 05:17:27 GMT

    Next week's Thanksgiving holiday is expected to see the highest travel volume since 2005. 

    Next week's Thanksgiving holiday is expected to see the highest travel volume since 2005. 

  • Jury deliberating on fate of Florence doctor

    Jury deliberating on fate of Florence doctor

    Thursday, November 16 2017 7:36 PM EST2017-11-17 00:36:24 GMT

    The jury is deliberating in the case of a Florence doctor accused of killing two people by over-prescribing opioids.

    The jury is deliberating in the case of a Florence doctor accused of killing two people by over-prescribing opioids.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.