FBI offers reward in crop duster shooting

Courtesy the FBI

The FBI Salt Lake City Field Office is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that identifies the person or persons responsible for shooting an agricultural aircraft while in flight over Belgrade, Montana.

The incident happened on July 18, 2017. The crop duster, belonging to Headwaters Flying Service, was hit by multiple rounds.

The pilot was spraying a wheat field approximately two miles east of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, in the vicinity of the Springvale and Outlaw subdivisions along Airport Road in Belgrade. One bullet hit the aircraft 18 inches from the cockpit.

A bullet fragment found in one wing was determined to have been fired from a .22 caliber long rife. The pilot was not hurt and was able to land the aircraft safely in Three Forks, Montana. The aircraft was grounded until it was repaired.

“Anytime an aircraft in flight is shot at is troubling,” said Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Rick Shelbourn.

“The FBI is approaching the incident as a public safety concern and is interested in identifying and speaking to the person who did this in order to understand why this happened. Speaking to the person will assist law enforcement in determining whether an incident like this may happen again.”

The case is being investigated in conjunction with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information can call the FBI tip line at (801) 579-6187.