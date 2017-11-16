Couple pledge $1 million to support Montana students attending MSU

Students walk between classes during the first day of class Monday, August 28, 2017. MSU set a new fall enrollment record of 16,703 this year. MSU photo by Adrian Sanchez Gonzalez

Montana State University has announced that an alumnus and his wife will donate a $1 million portion of their estate to support the university’s Hilleman Scholars Program, which helps Montana high school graduates succeed in college.

In addition to the $1 million in charitable gift annuities, donors and Montana natives Gerald and LaDona Geise have also pledged $5,000 a year for two years to further support the Hilleman program.

“We are continually amazed at the incredible generosity of our alumni and friends,” said Chris Murray, president and CEO of the MSU Alumni Foundation. “Their love for MSU and their investment in the university’s future is inspiring and humbling.”

Launched in 2016, the Hilleman Scholars Program provides Montana high school graduates financial and academic support throughout their four years at MSU. So far, 100 scholars have been accepted into the program.

Hilleman scholars are selected from among students who have applied for admission to MSU based on evidence of significant academic, leadership and career potential, as well as on personal essays, nomination letters, grades and financial need.

In return for the support, scholars are expected to maintain high academic standards and also, later in their college years, to serve as mentors and tutors to new Hilleman scholars. They must also engage in 10-15 hours each week of activities focused on learning, internships, leadership and community development.

The program honors the legacy of Maurice Hilleman, one of Montana’s most successful but least known sons. Born on a farm near Miles City in 1919, his research over 40 years led to many of the vaccines we use today, improving public health and saving the lives of hundreds of millions of people.

“The Hilleman program is unlike any scholarship program MSU has offered before,” said Carina Beck, director of the Allen Yarnell Center for Student Success at MSU. “This generous planned gift will allow us to continue to search for future leaders among Montana’s sons and daughters and offer them a chance to reach their potential at MSU.”

The Geises are longtime supporters of MSU and have given to engineering scholarships over the past two decades, but Gerald Geise felt a connection with the Hilleman program, the foundation said. He saw himself coming from a similar background as many of the students the program aims to help.

“The Geises understand the significant barriers some college students face trying to stay on track,” Murray said. “The multiple support elements of the Hilleman program moved them to invest in the program with a major planned gift.”

The Geises grew up in Laurel and were high school sweethearts before marrying when Gerald Geise was an underclassman at MSU, then called Montana State College.

He graduated in 1959 with a degree in chemical engineering and went on to a long career with General Electric as a production manager for nuclear power plants. Gerald Geise later ran his own manufacturing company producing parts for the nuclear industry and airplanes, as well as running a mortgage company and investing in real estate along the East Coast.

For more information about the Hilleman Scholars Program, visit http://www.montana.edu/hillemanscholars. For more information about charitable giving to MSU, visit the MSU Alumni Foundation at http://www.msuaf.org/.