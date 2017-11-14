The Latest: Pence says US to offer support after shooting - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The Latest: Pence says US to offer support after shooting

By Associated Press

RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on deadly shootings in Northern California (all times local):
  
1:30 p.m.
  
Vice President Mike Pence says he is "deeply saddened" to learn of a series of shootings in Northern California that has resulted in the loss of multiple lives and injuries to children.
  
Pence is praising "courageous" law enforcement officers responding in Tehama County. He says the Trump administration will continue to monitor the situation and will provide federal support to local officials.
  
He said on Twitter: "We pray for comfort & healing for all impacted."
  
Local authorities say five people have been killed, including the shooter, and that two children are among the wounded. One was shot at an elementary school.
  
___
  
1 p.m.
  
A witness to a series of deadly shootings in rural Northern California says the gunman shot at a truck in front of him as he was dropping off his three kids at school.
  
Salvador Tello said Tuesday that he also saw a dead woman lying on a street about a quarter-mile from Rancho Tehama School. He says the woman's husband was beside her and had been shot in the leg.
  
Tello says he was about three blocks from the school when bullets tore into the truck. He made his kids get down and slammed his vehicle into reverse.
  
Tello says the gun must have been large because the bullets made "big holes" in the truck carrying several men.
  
Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says the gunman had a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns and was randomly picking targets.
  
___
  
1 p.m.
  
At least 10 children and adults have been hospitalized after a series of shootings in rural Northern California that left five dead, including the gunman.
  
Enloe Medical Center says in a statement that five people were treated there and that three have been released. Spokeswoman Nicole Johansson says three of the patients were minors.
  
Separately, three people were being treated at a hospital in Redding, about 50 miles north of the shootings.
  
The Record Searchlight reported two more victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff.
  
The hospitals haven't released the extent of the injuries.
  
___
  
12:25 p.m.
  
California Gov. Jerry Brown says he and his wife, Anne, are saddened by the shooting in a rural northern part of the state that "shockingly involved schoolchildren."
  
Brown offered their condolences to the families who lost loved ones and said they are united with all Californians in grief.
  
Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says five people were killed, including the shooter, and that two children are among the wounded. Hospital says they are treating seven people, including three minors.
  
Johnston says the gunman had a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns and was randomly picking targets.
  
___
  
11:50 a.m.
  
Authorities say a series of shootings in rural Northern California left five people dead, including the shooter, and that two children were among the wounded.
  
Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says one child was shot at a school Tuesday and another was shot while riding in a pickup truck with a woman who was also wounded.
  
Johnston says the shooter was "randomly picking targets." He says there were seven shooting scenes and that there may be more victims.
  
Investigators have recovered a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns.
  
___
  
11:35 a.m.
  
At least seven children and adults have been hospitalized after a series of shootings in rural Northern California that left at least three others dead.
  
Enloe Medical Center spokeswoman Nicole Johansson said the hospital is treating four people Tuesday, including three minors.
  
She said one patient was flown by helicopter to the hospital in Chico, about 50 miles southeast of the shootings. Johansson provided no other information.
  
Separately, three people were being treated at a hospital in Redding, about 50 miles north of the shootings.
  
___
  
11:15 a.m.
  
A man says his roommate is among the victims in Northern California and that his neighbor was the gunman.
  
Brian Flint tells the Record Searchlight newspaper in the city of Redding on Tuesday that his neighbor, whom he knows only as Kevin, also stole his truck.
  
He says he and his roommate told authorities that their neighbor was acting "crazy" and threatening them.
  
Flint says he had been shooting "hundreds of rounds" from large magazines.
  
Authorities say a shootings at multiple locations have left three people dead and several others wounded, including students at an elementary school.
  
___
  
11:15 a.m.
  
A Northern California hospital says it's treating three people shot in a rural neighborhood.
  
Authorities say three people were killed and several wounded at multiple locations, including an elementary school about 130 miles north of Sacramento.
  
Marcy Miracle, a spokeswoman for Mercy Medical Center in Redding, declined further comment.
  
Redding is about 50 miles north of where the shootings occurred.
  
___
  
10:40 a.m.
  
Authorities say three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California, and the shooter has been killed by law enforcement. Students also were shot and wounded at an elementary school.
  
It's not clear if the shooter is included among the dead Tuesday.
  
Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston tells a TV station in the city of Chico that officers are investigating at least five crime scenes in and around the school in Rancho Tehama Reserve, about 130 miles north of Sacramento.
  
Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, says no one was killed at the school but a "number" of students were shot and wounded.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

11/14/2017 2:27:17 PM (GMT -7:00)

