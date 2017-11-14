|
SWX Executive Producer, Montana
Using the resources and commitment developed and honed in Central and Eastern Washington, SWX is now operating throughout the state of Montana. And we need the key person to help us in the Treasure State.
The Executive Producer is much like an operations manager. He or she will work alongside our team that is already in place to help program, produce, and execute high class and high quality sports production at the high school and collegiate levels. The individual will report directly to the Station Manager of SWX.
The EP will be responsible for managing all aspects of our Montana sports production – the overall on-air product; the talent, producers, and sales staff; the station’s relationship with our play-by-play partners; and the station’s interactions with the schools and organization themselves.
Responsibilities The EP’s specific job responsibilities will include, but not be limited to, the following:
Basic Qualifications
Preferred Qualifications
Required Education
Company Overview
At SWX, we’re building a local sports dynasty. We are committed to providing the most comprehensive local sports coverage in all of our markets. Featuring state-of-the-art technology, SWX is at the forefront of live productions and local sports coverage reaching from Central Washington to the Eastern edge of Montana.
Additional Information
SWX is an equal opportunity employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity. Our goal is to create an inclusive workplace for all