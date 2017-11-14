SWX Executive Producer, Montana

Using the resources and commitment developed and honed in Central and Eastern Washington, SWX is now operating throughout the state of Montana. And we need the key person to help us in the Treasure State.

The Executive Producer is much like an operations manager. He or she will work alongside our team that is already in place to help program, produce, and execute high class and high quality sports production at the high school and collegiate levels. The individual will report directly to the Station Manager of SWX.

The EP will be responsible for managing all aspects of our Montana sports production – the overall on-air product; the talent, producers, and sales staff; the station’s relationship with our play-by-play partners; and the station’s interactions with the schools and organization themselves.

Responsibilities The EP’s specific job responsibilities will include, but not be limited to, the following:

Oversight of all local sports programming

Management of producers and directors

Scheduling of local talk talent, including substitute hosts

Oversight of station production/imaging

Talent development/coaching

Talent recruitment

Freelance employee recruitment and development

Coordination with sales managers throughout the state

Relationships with broadcast partners (high schools, college, etc)

Acting as point person for other departments (such as news)

Competitive monitoring

Budget/expense management

Management of other departmental personnel (e.g., play-by-play talent, board ops, reporters, digital editor, social media, etc.).

Working knowledge of remote trucks functions and capabilities

Basic Qualifications

Strong spoken word content background

Five (5) years minimum experience in sports production

Experience working with high-profile talent

Excellent communication skills

Knowledge of technical equipment as well as specific programs such as ENPS and Wide Orbit

Preferred Qualifications

A minimum of Two (2) years experience in programming management, including oversight of staff

Understanding of the typical sports fan

Experience in recruiting and developing talent

Experience in directing production/imaging

Experience in managing a budget

Required Education

College degree in a related field or Equivalent

Company Overview

At SWX, we’re building a local sports dynasty. We are committed to providing the most comprehensive local sports coverage in all of our markets. Featuring state-of-the-art technology, SWX is at the forefront of live productions and local sports coverage reaching from Central Washington to the Eastern edge of Montana.



Additional Information

SWX is an equal opportunity employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity. Our goal is to create an inclusive workplace for all