A new study says owning a home in Missoula isn't affordable - He - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

A new study says owning a home in Missoula isn't affordable - Here's why:

Posted: Updated:

New research from a University of Montana professor shows that owning a home in Missoula is not affordable based on a variety of factors.

Much of what makes housing unaffordable to many in Missoula is income and home value. Homes in Missoula are 5 times more than the annual household income. The median home value in Missoula is just under $300,000 while the United States average is just over $200,000. The median household income in Missoula is just above $40,000 while the U.S. average is just under $60,000. This puts Missoula in the 98th percentile of affordability alongside much larger cities like Seattle, Washington, which means there are nearly 800 more affordable cities to live in the U.S.

Associate Director UM Bureau of Business and Economic Research Bryce Ward said  “Demand is high relative to supply and so prices continue to go up by a fair amount and so we end up with houses that are high relative to the nation and high relative to most places in the west.”

In addition to this income also plays a small part in the housing cost. Reports show 42 percent of Missoulians income is from a non-wage source such as stocks or capital gain, which allows many to comfortably afford higher priced homes.

For anyone who wants more details on housing affordability you can attend the Missoula City Council Chambers event tonight at 7 p.m.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Trump in Asia: A break from the past but uncertain results

    Trump in Asia: A break from the past but uncertain results

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 1:54 PM EST2017-11-14 18:54:27 GMT
    Photo: The White HousePhoto: The White House

    In his travels across Asia, President Donald Trump offered himself as a sharp break from presidents past. He pushed regional leaders to reshape trade deals to America's liking, opted against spotlighting human rights abuses and cranked up pressure on North Korea to end its nuclear program.

    In his travels across Asia, President Donald Trump offered himself as a sharp break from presidents past. He pushed regional leaders to reshape trade deals to America's liking, opted against spotlighting human rights abuses and cranked up pressure on North Korea to end its nuclear program.

  • Foul play not suspected in Libby lumber mill fire

    Foul play not suspected in Libby lumber mill fire

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 1:42 PM EST2017-11-14 18:42:38 GMT

    Lincoln County Undersheriff Brandon Huff says his office has completed an investigation into the fire that destroyed a lumber mill in Libby.

    Lincoln County Undersheriff Brandon Huff says his office has completed an investigation into the fire that destroyed a lumber mill in Libby.

  • Documents: Puerto Rico utility ignored advice on repair deal

    Documents: Puerto Rico utility ignored advice on repair deal

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 1:36 PM EST2017-11-14 18:36:23 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Newly released documents show that Puerto Rico's bankrupt electric utility ignored advice from its own lawyers before signing a $300 million contract with a tiny Montana company to repair its damaged power grid.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Newly released documents show that Puerto Rico's bankrupt electric utility ignored advice from its own lawyers before signing a $300 million contract with a tiny Montana company to repair its damaged power grid.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.