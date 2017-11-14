Missoula City Council votes unanimously on Hellgate Garden Townhomes

A large new development near Missoula's Hellgate Elementary School raised concerns among some residents at the Missoula City Council meeting tonight.

The council voted 11-0 to townhome development project that would be built across from Hellgate Elementary School.

The Hellgate Garden Townhomes would be along Siren Lane directly south of the school.

The road that separates these possible townhomes and school is a one-way road.

Residents and parents who come here to pick up their kids every day are worried.

In fact, earlier today, one parent told ABC FOX Montana that they already see a lot of traffic on the one-way road.

"Parking here is bad enough. We do not need townhouses here. People already use this lot for parking at the school. I believe it's way too close to have townhouses…,” said Summer Souther, parent.

Residents again voiced this same opinion at the meeting.

They tried to make it clear that this townhome idea might not be suitable for this location.

Those with the townhome development added the meeting they would widen Siren Road.

In addition, add parks and gardens in the area.