Board of Regents to meet at MSU - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Board of Regents to meet at MSU

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

The Montana University System Board of Regents will meet at MSU in Bozeman Thursday and Friday.

Enrollment, budgets and school struggles and success are on the regents' agenda this week. The meeting begins with remarks from Gov. Steve Bullock.

Each university and college will give an update highlighting accomplishments of the school year so far.

The regents will also approve some construction projects, including a new dorm for MSU and an underground mine for Montana Tech.

The meeting starts Thursday morning at 7 and wraps up Friday at 10:45 a.m.

