Bozeman school board asks city for land to build new school

The location of Bozeman's much-anticipated second high school is up for discussion Monday night at City Hall.

City commissioners and the school board met at the end of both of their regularly scheduled Monday meetings; the school board asked the city to annex a plot of land where they want to build the school.

The 36 acres is east of north Cottonwood Road, and west of Flanders Mill Road.

This plot of land is not very to reach now, but is at the end of planned extensions Oak ad Annie streets.

In their request for annexation, the school board calls the project "large and complex with need for significant expansion." The city says it's the largest building plan they have taken on.

The city zoning committee met in mid-October and unanimously supported the school board's request.

The school board would like the building permits this winter.

Another infrastructure project commissioners discussed Monday: a feasibility study of how to improve the Law and Justice Center.

After voters rejected a bond to build a new center, law enforcement and city/county officials will now review how to improve the center, which was built out of a school, renovated in the 1960s.